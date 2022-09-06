Dreamfolks Services announces Q1 results on listing day, swings to profit2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 11:30 AM IST
- DreamFolks Services shares made a strong market market debut on Tuesday with a premium of 56%
Listen to this article
On the first day of its stock market debut, Dreamfolks Services disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended June 2022. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13.4 crore as compared to reporting a loss of ₹1.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations during Q1 FY23 rose to ₹160 crore from ₹24.5 crore year-on-year (YoY).