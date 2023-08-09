Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dreamfolks Services Q1 results: Revenue rises 66% at 266.32 crore

Dreamfolks Services Q1 results: Revenue rises 66% at 266.32 crore

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:02 PM IST Livemint

  • Dreamfolks says the board of directors has approved a dividend of 0.5 per share for the June quarter

Shares of Dreamfolks Services on Wednesday declined 20% to close at 621.15. (Photo: Dreamfolks website)

The airport service aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services Ltd on Wednesday reported 66% growth year-on-year in revenue at 266.32 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of fiscal year 2024.

The airport service aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services Ltd on Wednesday reported 66% growth year-on-year in revenue at 266.32 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 of fiscal year 2024.

Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at 12.96 crore in the June quarter of current fiscal year. PAT margin was reported at 4.87%.

Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at 12.96 crore in the June quarter of current fiscal year. PAT margin was reported at 4.87%.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The company attributed the growth in revenue to rise in air passengers’ growth and several initiatives driving penetration in lounge and other services.

The board of directors has approved a dividend of 0.5 per share for the June quarter, Dreamfolks Services said in a release.

The dividend will be payable on or before 8 September 2023 to the shareholders.

Dreamfolks Services said its Ebitda stood at 18.69 crore and Ebidta margin at 6.99%.

“It has been an impressive beginning to the year, building upon the positive trends of the previous two quarters. DreamFolks has showcased strong operational capabilities, resulting in a significant revenue uptick," Liberatha Kallat, chairperson and managing director, Dreamfolks Services, said in the release.

“Regarding our Financial Performance, we have witnessed a remarkable 66.18 % revenue growth, surging from INR 1602.60 million in Q1 FY23 to INR 2663.21 million in Q1 FY24. Our steadfast commitment to an asset-light model and lean team structure has allowed us to proudly maintain a debt-free status," Kallat also said.

The company said it registered a robust 45.30% jump in passengers utilizing lounge and other services in June quarter of FY24.

Shares of Dreamfolks Services on Wednesday declined 20% to close at 621.15.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company had reported a net profit at 25.3 crore, a growth of 184% year-on-year.

The revenue from operations in the January-March quarter stood at 237.7 crore, a rise of 140% year-on-year.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 11:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.