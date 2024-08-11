Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 results: loss at ₹31.4Cr, Revenue decreased by 26.23% YoY

Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 26.23% YoY & loss at 31.4Cr

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 04:31 AM IST
Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live
Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live

Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Dredging Corporation Of India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant financial downturn. The company's topline decreased by 26.23% year-on-year, and the loss for the quarter stood at 31.4cr. This contrasts sharply with the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had declared a profit of 15.15cr.

Comparing the results with the previous quarter, Dredging Corporation Of India saw a revenue decline of 45.74%. This substantial drop indicates a challenging quarter for the company in terms of revenue generation.

The company's expenses have also seen an uptick. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 6.16% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 16.87% year-on-year. This rise in expenses has further strained the company's financials.

Operating income has taken a hit as well, decreasing by 40.15% quarter-on-quarter and down by a staggering 215.71% year-on-year. This significant drop in operating income has contributed to the overall financial challenges faced by the company.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 is -11.22, marking a decrease of 307.39% year-on-year. This negative EPS reflects the company's financial struggles during the quarter.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Dredging Corporation Of India has delivered a -8.02% return in the last week, a 29.96% return in the last 6 months, and a 77.1% year-to-date return. This indicates some resilience and investor confidence in the company's long-term potential.

Currently, Dredging Corporation Of India has a market cap of 2971.64 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are 1457.95 and 361.7, respectively. These figures provide some context to the company's current market standing amidst its financial challenges.

Dredging Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue150.8277.89-45.74%204.42-26.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.0825.51+6.16%23.17+16.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.0639.43-6.01%34.65+6.93%
Total Operating Expense175.6295.58-40.59%182.99-4.04%
Operating Income-24.8-17.69-40.15%21.43-215.71%
Net Income Before Taxes-30.98-23.31-32.93%15.66-297.9%
Net Income-31.4-23.47-33.81%15.15-307.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS-11.22-8.85-26.78%5.41-307.39%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-31.4Cr
₹150.8Cr
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 04:31 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDredging Corporation Of India Q1 results: loss at ₹31.4Cr, Revenue decreased by 26.23% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue