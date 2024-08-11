Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 results: loss at ₹31.4Cr, Revenue decreased by 26.23% YoY

Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Dredging Corporation Of India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant financial downturn. The company's topline decreased by 26.23% year-on-year, and the loss for the quarter stood at ₹31.4cr. This contrasts sharply with the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had declared a profit of ₹15.15cr.
Comparing the results with the previous quarter, Dredging Corporation Of India saw a revenue decline of 45.74%. This substantial drop indicates a challenging quarter for the company in terms of revenue generation.
The company's expenses have also seen an uptick. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 6.16% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 16.87% year-on-year. This rise in expenses has further strained the company's financials.
Operating income has taken a hit as well, decreasing by 40.15% quarter-on-quarter and down by a staggering 215.71% year-on-year. This significant drop in operating income has contributed to the overall financial challenges faced by the company.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹-11.22, marking a decrease of 307.39% year-on-year. This negative EPS reflects the company's financial struggles during the quarter.
Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Dredging Corporation Of India has delivered a -8.02% return in the last week, a 29.96% return in the last 6 months, and a 77.1% year-to-date return. This indicates some resilience and investor confidence in the company's long-term potential.
Currently, Dredging Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹2971.64 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹1457.95 and ₹361.7, respectively. These figures provide some context to the company's current market standing amidst its financial challenges.
Dredging Corporation Of India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|150.8
|277.89
|-45.74%
|204.42
|-26.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.08
|25.51
|+6.16%
|23.17
|+16.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.06
|39.43
|-6.01%
|34.65
|+6.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|175.6
|295.58
|-40.59%
|182.99
|-4.04%
|Operating Income
|-24.8
|-17.69
|-40.15%
|21.43
|-215.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-30.98
|-23.31
|-32.93%
|15.66
|-297.9%
|Net Income
|-31.4
|-23.47
|-33.81%
|15.15
|-307.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-11.22
|-8.85
|-26.78%
|5.41
|-307.39%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess