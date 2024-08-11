Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 results: loss at ₹31.4Cr, Revenue decreased by 26.23% YoY

Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Dredging Corporation Of India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant financial downturn. The company's topline decreased by 26.23% year-on-year, and the loss for the quarter stood at ₹31.4cr. This contrasts sharply with the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had declared a profit of ₹15.15cr.

Comparing the results with the previous quarter, Dredging Corporation Of India saw a revenue decline of 45.74%. This substantial drop indicates a challenging quarter for the company in terms of revenue generation.

The company's expenses have also seen an uptick. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 6.16% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 16.87% year-on-year. This rise in expenses has further strained the company's financials.

Operating income has taken a hit as well, decreasing by 40.15% quarter-on-quarter and down by a staggering 215.71% year-on-year. This significant drop in operating income has contributed to the overall financial challenges faced by the company.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹-11.22, marking a decrease of 307.39% year-on-year. This negative EPS reflects the company's financial struggles during the quarter.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Dredging Corporation Of India has delivered a -8.02% return in the last week, a 29.96% return in the last 6 months, and a 77.1% year-to-date return. This indicates some resilience and investor confidence in the company's long-term potential.

Currently, Dredging Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹2971.64 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹1457.95 and ₹361.7, respectively. These figures provide some context to the company's current market standing amidst its financial challenges.

Dredging Corporation Of India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 150.8 277.89 -45.74% 204.42 -26.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.08 25.51 +6.16% 23.17 +16.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.06 39.43 -6.01% 34.65 +6.93% Total Operating Expense 175.6 295.58 -40.59% 182.99 -4.04% Operating Income -24.8 -17.69 -40.15% 21.43 -215.71% Net Income Before Taxes -30.98 -23.31 -32.93% 15.66 -297.9% Net Income -31.4 -23.47 -33.81% 15.15 -307.27% Diluted Normalized EPS -11.22 -8.85 -26.78% 5.41 -307.39%