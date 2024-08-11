Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 results: loss at 31.4Cr, Revenue decreased by 26.23% YoY

Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 results: loss at ₹31.4Cr, Revenue decreased by 26.23% YoY

Livemint

Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 26.23% YoY & loss at 31.4Cr

Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live

Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Dredging Corporation Of India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant financial downturn. The company's topline decreased by 26.23% year-on-year, and the loss for the quarter stood at 31.4cr. This contrasts sharply with the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had declared a profit of 15.15cr.

Comparing the results with the previous quarter, Dredging Corporation Of India saw a revenue decline of 45.74%. This substantial drop indicates a challenging quarter for the company in terms of revenue generation.

The company's expenses have also seen an uptick. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 6.16% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 16.87% year-on-year. This rise in expenses has further strained the company's financials.

Operating income has taken a hit as well, decreasing by 40.15% quarter-on-quarter and down by a staggering 215.71% year-on-year. This significant drop in operating income has contributed to the overall financial challenges faced by the company.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 is -11.22, marking a decrease of 307.39% year-on-year. This negative EPS reflects the company's financial struggles during the quarter.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Dredging Corporation Of India has delivered a -8.02% return in the last week, a 29.96% return in the last 6 months, and a 77.1% year-to-date return. This indicates some resilience and investor confidence in the company's long-term potential.

Currently, Dredging Corporation Of India has a market cap of 2971.64 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are 1457.95 and 361.7, respectively. These figures provide some context to the company's current market standing amidst its financial challenges.

Dredging Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue150.8277.89-45.74%204.42-26.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.0825.51+6.16%23.17+16.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.0639.43-6.01%34.65+6.93%
Total Operating Expense175.6295.58-40.59%182.99-4.04%
Operating Income-24.8-17.69-40.15%21.43-215.71%
Net Income Before Taxes-30.98-23.31-32.93%15.66-297.9%
Net Income-31.4-23.47-33.81%15.15-307.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS-11.22-8.85-26.78%5.41-307.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-31.4Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹150.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

