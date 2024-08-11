Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 results: loss at ₹31.4Cr, Revenue decreased by 26.23% YoY

Dredging Corporation Of India Q1 Results Live : Dredging Corporation Of India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant financial downturn. The company's topline decreased by 26.23% year-on-year, and the loss for the quarter stood at ₹31.4cr. This contrasts sharply with the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had declared a profit of ₹15.15cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the results with the previous quarter, Dredging Corporation Of India saw a revenue decline of 45.74%. This substantial drop indicates a challenging quarter for the company in terms of revenue generation.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The company's expenses have also seen an uptick. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 6.16% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 16.87% year-on-year. This rise in expenses has further strained the company's financials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income has taken a hit as well, decreasing by 40.15% quarter-on-quarter and down by a staggering 215.71% year-on-year. This significant drop in operating income has contributed to the overall financial challenges faced by the company.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹-11.22, marking a decrease of 307.39% year-on-year. This negative EPS reflects the company's financial struggles during the quarter.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Dredging Corporation Of India has delivered a -8.02% return in the last week, a 29.96% return in the last 6 months, and a 77.1% year-to-date return. This indicates some resilience and investor confidence in the company's long-term potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Dredging Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹2971.64 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹1457.95 and ₹361.7, respectively. These figures provide some context to the company's current market standing amidst its financial challenges.

Dredging Corporation Of India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 150.8 277.89 -45.74% 204.42 -26.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.08 25.51 +6.16% 23.17 +16.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.06 39.43 -6.01% 34.65 +6.93% Total Operating Expense 175.6 295.58 -40.59% 182.99 -4.04% Operating Income -24.8 -17.69 -40.15% 21.43 -215.71% Net Income Before Taxes -30.98 -23.31 -32.93% 15.66 -297.9% Net Income -31.4 -23.47 -33.81% 15.15 -307.27% Diluted Normalized EPS -11.22 -8.85 -26.78% 5.41 -307.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-31.4Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹150.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar