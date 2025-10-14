DMart Ready pivots towards metros as quick commerce forces it to wind up in five tier-II cities
DMart Ready said it ceased operations in five smaller cities this quarter, including Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, and Belagavi. It wants to focus on metro cities even as quick commerce expands in smaller cities and towns.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs the DMart retail chain, exited its DMart Ready order-and-pick-up operations in five cities in the July-September quarter, signaling continuing pressure from quick commerce companies and a pivot towards metro markets with stronger digital demand for groceries.