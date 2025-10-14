Sandeep Abhange, equity research analyst at LKP Securities, said the primary reason for DMart Ready’s recent closures was a lack of profitability in smaller markets. “In cities like Chandigarh, the stores were not that profitable," he said, adding that DMart’s goal has always been to “remain profitable, unlike quick commerce players that can afford losses initially". He noted the company prefers to “get out of those areas where they are not able to make those stores profitable."