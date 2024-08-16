Ducon Infratechnologies Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 405.69% YoY

Ducon Infratechnologies Q1 Results Live : Ducon Infratechnologies declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance for the quarter. The company's topline, or revenue, increased by 20.17% year-over-year (YoY), while profit saw an astonishing rise of 405.69% YoY.
When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.43%, although the profit saw a slight decline of 1.22%. This indicates a steady growth trajectory despite minor quarterly fluctuations.
The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 14.04% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses saw a 3.95% increase YoY. This cost management strategy has likely contributed to the overall profitability.
Operating income for the quarter was down by 3.36% QoQ but surged by 114.12% YoY, reflecting the company's efficiency in converting revenue into profit over the past year.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.12 for Q1, marking a substantial increase of 500% YoY. This significant rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders.
Despite these impressive quarterly results, Ducon Infratechnologies has delivered a -8.03% return in the last week, a -32.72% return in the last 6 months, and a -16.17% year-to-date (YTD) return, indicating some challenges in market perception and stock performance.
Currently, Ducon Infratechnologies has a market capitalization of ₹199.37 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹12.75 and ₹5.6 respectively, suggesting a volatile trading range over the past year.
Ducon Infratechnologies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|109.43
|106.84
|+2.43%
|91.06
|+20.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.53
|1.78
|-14.04%
|1.47
|+3.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.32
|-95.28%
|0.01
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|102.79
|99.96
|+2.83%
|87.96
|+16.86%
|Operating Income
|6.64
|6.87
|-3.36%
|3.1
|+114.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.53
|4.43
|+2.3%
|0.86
|+429.86%
|Net Income
|3.07
|3.11
|-1.22%
|0.61
|+405.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.12
|-0%
|0.02
|+500%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess