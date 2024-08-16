Ducon Infratechnologies Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 405.69% YoY

Ducon Infratechnologies Q1 Results Live : Ducon Infratechnologies declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance for the quarter. The company's topline, or revenue, increased by 20.17% year-over-year (YoY), while profit saw an astonishing rise of 405.69% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.43%, although the profit saw a slight decline of 1.22%. This indicates a steady growth trajectory despite minor quarterly fluctuations.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 14.04% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses saw a 3.95% increase YoY. This cost management strategy has likely contributed to the overall profitability.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 3.36% QoQ but surged by 114.12% YoY, reflecting the company's efficiency in converting revenue into profit over the past year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.12 for Q1, marking a substantial increase of 500% YoY. This significant rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Despite these impressive quarterly results, Ducon Infratechnologies has delivered a -8.03% return in the last week, a -32.72% return in the last 6 months, and a -16.17% year-to-date (YTD) return, indicating some challenges in market perception and stock performance.

Currently, Ducon Infratechnologies has a market capitalization of ₹199.37 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹12.75 and ₹5.6 respectively, suggesting a volatile trading range over the past year.

Ducon Infratechnologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 109.43 106.84 +2.43% 91.06 +20.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.53 1.78 -14.04% 1.47 +3.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.32 -95.28% 0.01 -0% Total Operating Expense 102.79 99.96 +2.83% 87.96 +16.86% Operating Income 6.64 6.87 -3.36% 3.1 +114.12% Net Income Before Taxes 4.53 4.43 +2.3% 0.86 +429.86% Net Income 3.07 3.11 -1.22% 0.61 +405.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.12 -0% 0.02 +500%