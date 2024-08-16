Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ducon Infratechnologies Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 405.69% YoY

Ducon Infratechnologies Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 405.69% YoY

Livemint

Ducon Infratechnologies Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 20.17% YoY & profit increased by 405.69% YoY

Ducon Infratechnologies Q1 Results Live

Ducon Infratechnologies Q1 Results Live : Ducon Infratechnologies declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance for the quarter. The company's topline, or revenue, increased by 20.17% year-over-year (YoY), while profit saw an astonishing rise of 405.69% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.43%, although the profit saw a slight decline of 1.22%. This indicates a steady growth trajectory despite minor quarterly fluctuations.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 14.04% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses saw a 3.95% increase YoY. This cost management strategy has likely contributed to the overall profitability.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 3.36% QoQ but surged by 114.12% YoY, reflecting the company's efficiency in converting revenue into profit over the past year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.12 for Q1, marking a substantial increase of 500% YoY. This significant rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Despite these impressive quarterly results, Ducon Infratechnologies has delivered a -8.03% return in the last week, a -32.72% return in the last 6 months, and a -16.17% year-to-date (YTD) return, indicating some challenges in market perception and stock performance.

Currently, Ducon Infratechnologies has a market capitalization of 199.37 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 12.75 and 5.6 respectively, suggesting a volatile trading range over the past year.

Ducon Infratechnologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue109.43106.84+2.43%91.06+20.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.531.78-14.04%1.47+3.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.32-95.28%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense102.7999.96+2.83%87.96+16.86%
Operating Income6.646.87-3.36%3.1+114.12%
Net Income Before Taxes4.534.43+2.3%0.86+429.86%
Net Income3.073.11-1.22%0.61+405.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.12-0%0.02+500%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.07Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹109.43Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

