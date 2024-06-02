Hello User
Ducon Infratechnologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1764.59% YOY

Ducon Infratechnologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.3% YoY & profit increased by 1764.59% YoY

Ducon Infratechnologies Q4 Results Live

Ducon Infratechnologies Q4 Results Live : Ducon Infratechnologies declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.3% & the profit increased by 1764.59% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.77% and the profit increased by 0.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.38% q-o-q & decreased by 12.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.31% q-o-q & increased by 445.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.12 for Q4 which increased by 1611.84% Y-o-Y.

Ducon Infratechnologies has delivered -7.95% return in the last 1 week, -20.11% return in the last 6 months and -24.04% YTD return.

Currently, Ducon Infratechnologies has a market cap of 180.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of 12.75 & 5.6 respectively.

Ducon Infratechnologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue106.84112.19-4.77%103.42+3.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.781.64+8.38%2.03-12.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.320.32-1.36%0.59-45.81%
Total Operating Expense99.96105.95-5.66%102.16-2.15%
Operating Income6.876.23+10.31%1.26+445.14%
Net Income Before Taxes4.434.33+2.33%0.15+2774.89%
Net Income3.113.11+0.13%0.17+1764.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.12+0.36%0.01+1611.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.11Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹106.84Cr

