Ducon Infratechnologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1764.59% YOY

Ducon Infratechnologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.3% YoY & profit increased by 1764.59% YoY

Ducon Infratechnologies Q4 Results Live : Ducon Infratechnologies declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.3% & the profit increased by 1764.59% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.77% and the profit increased by 0.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.38% q-o-q & decreased by 12.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.31% q-o-q & increased by 445.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q4 which increased by 1611.84% Y-o-Y.

Ducon Infratechnologies has delivered -7.95% return in the last 1 week, -20.11% return in the last 6 months and -24.04% YTD return.

Currently, Ducon Infratechnologies has a market cap of ₹180.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹12.75 & ₹5.6 respectively.

Ducon Infratechnologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 106.84 112.19 -4.77% 103.42 +3.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.78 1.64 +8.38% 2.03 -12.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.32 0.32 -1.36% 0.59 -45.81% Total Operating Expense 99.96 105.95 -5.66% 102.16 -2.15% Operating Income 6.87 6.23 +10.31% 1.26 +445.14% Net Income Before Taxes 4.43 4.33 +2.33% 0.15 +2774.89% Net Income 3.11 3.11 +0.13% 0.17 +1764.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.12 +0.36% 0.01 +1611.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.11Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹106.84Cr

