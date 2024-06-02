Ducon Infratechnologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1764.59% YOY

Ducon Infratechnologies Q4 Results Live : Ducon Infratechnologies declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.3% & the profit increased by 1764.59% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.77% and the profit increased by 0.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.38% q-o-q & decreased by 12.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.31% q-o-q & increased by 445.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q4 which increased by 1611.84% Y-o-Y.
Ducon Infratechnologies has delivered -7.95% return in the last 1 week, -20.11% return in the last 6 months and -24.04% YTD return.
Currently, Ducon Infratechnologies has a market cap of ₹180.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹12.75 & ₹5.6 respectively.
Ducon Infratechnologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|106.84
|112.19
|-4.77%
|103.42
|+3.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.78
|1.64
|+8.38%
|2.03
|-12.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.32
|0.32
|-1.36%
|0.59
|-45.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|99.96
|105.95
|-5.66%
|102.16
|-2.15%
|Operating Income
|6.87
|6.23
|+10.31%
|1.26
|+445.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.43
|4.33
|+2.33%
|0.15
|+2774.89%
|Net Income
|3.11
|3.11
|+0.13%
|0.17
|+1764.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.12
|+0.36%
|0.01
|+1611.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.11Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹106.84Cr
