Duncan Engineering Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 60.93% YOY

Duncan Engineering Q1 Results Live : Duncan Engineering announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 0.97% increase in revenue but a significant 60.93% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also experienced a 14.33% decrease in revenue and a 60.62% drop in profit when compared to the previous quarter's results.
Furthermore, Duncan Engineering saw a 3.33% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 17.87% rise year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit as well, plummeting by 75.96% sequentially and 76.86% compared to the same quarter last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.13, reflecting a 60.99% decrease year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, Duncan Engineering delivered returns of 3.3% in the last week, 28.92% in the last 6 months, and 7.73% year-to-date.
As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹219.8 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹649 and ₹371.15 respectively.
Duncan Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.79
|18.43
|-14.33%
|15.64
|+0.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.16
|4.03
|+3.33%
|3.53
|+17.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.46
|0.42
|+9.74%
|0.41
|+11.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.29
|16.36
|-6.51%
|13.48
|+13.42%
|Operating Income
|0.5
|2.08
|-75.96%
|2.16
|-76.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.08
|2.69
|-60.03%
|2.71
|-60.28%
|Net Income
|0.79
|2
|-60.62%
|2.02
|-60.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.13
|5.41
|-60.63%
|5.46
|-60.99%
