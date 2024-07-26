Duncan Engineering Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 60.93% YOY

Duncan Engineering Q1 Results Live : Duncan Engineering announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 0.97% increase in revenue but a significant 60.93% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also experienced a 14.33% decrease in revenue and a 60.62% drop in profit when compared to the previous quarter's results.

Furthermore, Duncan Engineering saw a 3.33% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 17.87% rise year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit as well, plummeting by 75.96% sequentially and 76.86% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.13, reflecting a 60.99% decrease year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Duncan Engineering delivered returns of 3.3% in the last week, 28.92% in the last 6 months, and 7.73% year-to-date.

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹219.8 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹649 and ₹371.15 respectively.

Duncan Engineering Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.79 18.43 -14.33% 15.64 +0.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.16 4.03 +3.33% 3.53 +17.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.46 0.42 +9.74% 0.41 +11.28% Total Operating Expense 15.29 16.36 -6.51% 13.48 +13.42% Operating Income 0.5 2.08 -75.96% 2.16 -76.86% Net Income Before Taxes 1.08 2.69 -60.03% 2.71 -60.28% Net Income 0.79 2 -60.62% 2.02 -60.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.13 5.41 -60.63% 5.46 -60.99%