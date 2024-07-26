Duncan Engineering Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 60.93% YOY

Duncan Engineering Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.97% YoY & profit decreased by 60.93% YoY

Published26 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Duncan Engineering Q1 Results Live : Duncan Engineering announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 0.97% increase in revenue but a significant 60.93% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also experienced a 14.33% decrease in revenue and a 60.62% drop in profit when compared to the previous quarter's results.

Furthermore, Duncan Engineering saw a 3.33% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 17.87% rise year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit as well, plummeting by 75.96% sequentially and 76.86% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.13, reflecting a 60.99% decrease year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Duncan Engineering delivered returns of 3.3% in the last week, 28.92% in the last 6 months, and 7.73% year-to-date.

As of now, the company boasts a market capitalization of 219.8 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 649 and 371.15 respectively.

Duncan Engineering Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.7918.43-14.33%15.64+0.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.164.03+3.33%3.53+17.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.460.42+9.74%0.41+11.28%
Total Operating Expense15.2916.36-6.51%13.48+13.42%
Operating Income0.52.08-75.96%2.16-76.86%
Net Income Before Taxes1.082.69-60.03%2.71-60.28%
Net Income0.792-60.62%2.02-60.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.135.41-60.63%5.46-60.99%
FAQs
₹0.79Cr
₹15.79Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
