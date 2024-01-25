Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Duncan Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 47.57% YoY

Duncan Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 47.57% YoY

Livemint

Duncan Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 9.63% YoY & profit decreased by 47.57% YoY

Duncan Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live

Duncan Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.63% & the profit decreased by 47.57% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.04% and the profit decreased by 22.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.5% q-o-q & increased by 20.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 30.73% q-o-q & decreased by 51.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.38 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 47.51% Y-o-Y.

Duncan Engineering has delivered -4.87% return in the last 1 week, -3.81% return in the last 6 months, and -8.55% YTD return.

Currently, Duncan Engineering has a market cap of 186.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 625 & 320 respectively.

Duncan Engineering Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.0316-6.04%16.63-9.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.723.74-0.5%3.08+20.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.430.42+3.47%0.39+12.16%
Total Operating Expense13.8514.29-3.08%14.2-2.49%
Operating Income1.181.71-30.73%2.43-51.36%
Net Income Before Taxes1.672.16-22.86%2.83-41.04%
Net Income1.251.61-22.42%2.38-47.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.384.35-22.31%6.44-47.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.25Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹15.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.