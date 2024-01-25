Duncan Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 47.57% YoY

Duncan Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.63% & the profit decreased by 47.57% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.04% and the profit decreased by 22.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.5% q-o-q & increased by 20.87% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 30.73% q-o-q & decreased by 51.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.38 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 47.51% Y-o-Y.

Duncan Engineering has delivered -4.87% return in the last 1 week, -3.81% return in the last 6 months, and -8.55% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Duncan Engineering has a market cap of ₹186.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹625 & ₹320 respectively.

Duncan Engineering Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.03 16 -6.04% 16.63 -9.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.72 3.74 -0.5% 3.08 +20.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.43 0.42 +3.47% 0.39 +12.16% Total Operating Expense 13.85 14.29 -3.08% 14.2 -2.49% Operating Income 1.18 1.71 -30.73% 2.43 -51.36% Net Income Before Taxes 1.67 2.16 -22.86% 2.83 -41.04% Net Income 1.25 1.61 -22.42% 2.38 -47.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.38 4.35 -22.31% 6.44 -47.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.25Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹15.03Cr

