Duncan Engineering Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 47.57% YoY

Duncan Engineering declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.63% & the profit decreased by 47.57% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.04% and the profit decreased by 22.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.5% q-o-q & increased by 20.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 30.73% q-o-q & decreased by 51.36% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.38 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 47.51% Y-o-Y.
Duncan Engineering has delivered -4.87% return in the last 1 week, -3.81% return in the last 6 months, and -8.55% YTD return.
Currently, Duncan Engineering has a market cap of ₹186.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹625 & ₹320 respectively.
Duncan Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.03
|16
|-6.04%
|16.63
|-9.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.72
|3.74
|-0.5%
|3.08
|+20.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.43
|0.42
|+3.47%
|0.39
|+12.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|13.85
|14.29
|-3.08%
|14.2
|-2.49%
|Operating Income
|1.18
|1.71
|-30.73%
|2.43
|-51.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.67
|2.16
|-22.86%
|2.83
|-41.04%
|Net Income
|1.25
|1.61
|-22.42%
|2.38
|-47.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.38
|4.35
|-22.31%
|6.44
|-47.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.25Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹15.03Cr
