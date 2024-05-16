Duncan Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.12% YOY

Duncan Engineering Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.19% YoY & profit decreased by 8.12% YoY

Duncan Engineering Q4 Results Live : Duncan Engineering declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.19% & the profit decreased by 8.12% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.64% and the profit increased by 60.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.19% q-o-q & increased by 29.13% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 75.42% q-o-q & decreased by 17.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.41 for Q4 which decreased by 8.22% Y-o-Y.

Duncan Engineering has delivered 4.09% return in the last 1 week, 8.02% return in the last 6 months and -18.24% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Duncan Engineering has a market cap of ₹166.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹625 & ₹371.15 respectively.

Duncan Engineering Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18.43 15.03 +22.64% 18.47 -0.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.03 3.72 +8.19% 3.12 +29.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.42 0.43 -3.4% 0.4 +3.26% Total Operating Expense 16.36 13.85 +18.12% 15.94 +2.6% Operating Income 2.08 1.18 +75.42% 2.53 -17.81% Net Income Before Taxes 2.69 1.67 +61.62% 2.84 -5.02% Net Income 2 1.25 +60.35% 2.18 -8.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.41 3.38 +60.06% 5.89 -8.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹18.43Cr

