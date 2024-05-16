Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Duncan Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.12% YOY

Duncan Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.12% YOY

Livemint

Duncan Engineering Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.19% YoY & profit decreased by 8.12% YoY

Duncan Engineering Q4 Results Live

Duncan Engineering Q4 Results Live : Duncan Engineering declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.19% & the profit decreased by 8.12% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.64% and the profit increased by 60.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.19% q-o-q & increased by 29.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 75.42% q-o-q & decreased by 17.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.41 for Q4 which decreased by 8.22% Y-o-Y.

Duncan Engineering has delivered 4.09% return in the last 1 week, 8.02% return in the last 6 months and -18.24% YTD return.

Currently, Duncan Engineering has a market cap of 166.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 625 & 371.15 respectively.

Duncan Engineering Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.4315.03+22.64%18.47-0.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.033.72+8.19%3.12+29.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.420.43-3.4%0.4+3.26%
Total Operating Expense16.3613.85+18.12%15.94+2.6%
Operating Income2.081.18+75.42%2.53-17.81%
Net Income Before Taxes2.691.67+61.62%2.84-5.02%
Net Income21.25+60.35%2.18-8.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.413.38+60.06%5.89-8.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹18.43Cr

