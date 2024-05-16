Duncan Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 8.12% YOY

Duncan Engineering Q4 Results Live : Duncan Engineering declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.19% & the profit decreased by 8.12% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.64% and the profit increased by 60.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.19% q-o-q & increased by 29.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 75.42% q-o-q & decreased by 17.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.41 for Q4 which decreased by 8.22% Y-o-Y.
Duncan Engineering has delivered 4.09% return in the last 1 week, 8.02% return in the last 6 months and -18.24% YTD return.
Currently, Duncan Engineering has a market cap of ₹166.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹625 & ₹371.15 respectively.
Duncan Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|18.43
|15.03
|+22.64%
|18.47
|-0.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.03
|3.72
|+8.19%
|3.12
|+29.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.42
|0.43
|-3.4%
|0.4
|+3.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.36
|13.85
|+18.12%
|15.94
|+2.6%
|Operating Income
|2.08
|1.18
|+75.42%
|2.53
|-17.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.69
|1.67
|+61.62%
|2.84
|-5.02%
|Net Income
|2
|1.25
|+60.35%
|2.18
|-8.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.41
|3.38
|+60.06%
|5.89
|-8.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹18.43Cr
