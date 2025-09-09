Dutch to Cut ABN Amro Stake to 20% as Bank Deals Heat Up

(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government is embarking on another reduction in its stake in ABN Amro Bank NV, a move that could revive takeover interest in the lender as a series of deals reshapes European finance.

As a result of the disposal, the state’s interest in ABN Amro will fall to about 20% from the current 30.5%, its investment vehicle NLFI said in a statement on Tuesday. The stake being sold is worth about €1.55 billion ($1.8 billion) at current market prices, according to Bloomberg calculations.

“With the current M&A pick-up, there could be interest from other European banks,” ING analyst Jason Kalamboussis said in a note to clients, adding that without a banking union there is no rush yet in moving in that direction. “For ABN, any approach would be an early ‘jockeying for a position’ and could come when the ABN stake is at 20%,” he wrote.

The government spent almost €22 billion to rescue ABN Amro during the 2008 crisis and remained its largest shareholder as the lender exited higher-risk businesses and focused on the Netherlands and northwestern Europe. Since relisting it in 2015, the state has gradually reduced its holding, fueling speculation that rivals may eventually make a move on the firm.

Bloomberg reported in recent years that lenders including BNP Paribas SA had expressed interest, and that Deutsche Bank AG mulled a deal as part of its internal deliberations.

ABN Amro’s shares have risen 71% this year through Monday, outperforming the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index. The stock fell 1.4% at 11:20 am in Amsterdam trading.

The disposals are part of a broader move by governments across Europe who have been unwinding their bailout-era investments in banking, taking advantage of rising share prices. The UK government fully divested its NatWest Group Plc stake in May, after having once owned as much as 84.4% stake.

The government disposals coincide with a series of acquisitions in the European banking industry. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, another lender that was bailed out, this week secured a majority stake in Mediobanca SpA, putting it on track to complete a €16 billion takeover that’s set to create Italy’s third-largest lender by assets.

Germany last year sold part of its stake in Commerzbank AG, prompting rival UniCredit SpA to make a move on the lender. That approach has since stalled as the government in Berlin balked at the idea of a full takeover, underscoring the key role politics play in any larger deals.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

The Dutch Government’s planned lowering of its ABN Amro stake to about 20% from just over 30% opens the door for the bank to consider moves such as a tie-up with another lender. ABN Amro’s low profitability vs. peers, with 2025-26 ROE at about 9% based on consensus, calls for more bold initiatives. Shares have risen 71% this year (29% sector outperformance), which might have prompted the sale.

—Philip Richards, senior bank analyst

Dutch Lowering of ABN Amro Stake Triggers M&A Possibility: React

The Dutch government said in May that it had reduced its stake in ABN Amro to below a third, which entailed the loss of its right to prior approval of steps such as capital increases or substantial deals. The latest move “is in line with the current government policy to further reduce the state’s interest in ABN Amro,” Finance Minister Eelco Heinen said in a letter to parliament on Tuesday.

NLFI, the investment vehicle managing the stake, plans to sell the stake via a trading plan, though it reserves the option to pursue other transactions, such as accelerated bookbuilds or directed buybacks.

The Amsterdam-headquartered bank saw a change of guard this year as Marguerite Berard took over as chief executive officer in April. Under her leadership, ABN Amro completed its acquisition of Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe AG, deepening its position in the German wealth management segment.

The former BNP Paribas SA executive is reorganizing the corporate banking unit and has pledged to unveil a new strategy for the bank in November.

--With assistance from Patrick Van Oosterom.

(Updates with analyst’s comment in third paragraph, shares in sixth.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com