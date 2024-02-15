Dutron Polymers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.64% YoY

Dutron Polymers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.61% & the profit increased by 36.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.59% and the profit increased by 29.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.08% q-o-q & increased by 10.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.14% q-o-q & increased by 17.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 36.51% Y-o-Y.
Dutron Polymers has delivered -0.99% return in the last 1 week, 14.26% return in the last 6 months, and 7.82% YTD return.
Currently, Dutron Polymers has a market cap of ₹95.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹177.9 & ₹113.2 respectively.
Dutron Polymers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|29.92
|27.3
|+9.59%
|32.38
|-7.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.87
|1.75
|+7.08%
|1.69
|+10.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.28
|0.28
|-0.47%
|0.29
|-5.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|29.07
|26.61
|+9.22%
|31.66
|-8.18%
|Operating Income
|0.85
|0.68
|+24.14%
|0.72
|+17.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.74
|0.5
|+46.56%
|0.53
|+40.3%
|Net Income
|0.51
|0.4
|+29.25%
|0.38
|+36.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.86
|0.66
|+30.3%
|0.63
|+36.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.51Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹29.92Cr
