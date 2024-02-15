Dutron Polymers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.64% YoY

Dutron Polymers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.61% & the profit increased by 36.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.59% and the profit increased by 29.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.08% q-o-q & increased by 10.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.14% q-o-q & increased by 17.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 36.51% Y-o-Y.

Dutron Polymers has delivered -0.99% return in the last 1 week, 14.26% return in the last 6 months, and 7.82% YTD return.

Currently, Dutron Polymers has a market cap of ₹95.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹177.9 & ₹113.2 respectively.

Dutron Polymers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 29.92 27.3 +9.59% 32.38 -7.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.87 1.75 +7.08% 1.69 +10.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.28 0.28 -0.47% 0.29 -5.07% Total Operating Expense 29.07 26.61 +9.22% 31.66 -8.18% Operating Income 0.85 0.68 +24.14% 0.72 +17.27% Net Income Before Taxes 0.74 0.5 +46.56% 0.53 +40.3% Net Income 0.51 0.4 +29.25% 0.38 +36.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.86 0.66 +30.3% 0.63 +36.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.51Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹29.92Cr

