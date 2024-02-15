Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dutron Polymers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.64% YoY

Dutron Polymers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.64% YoY

Livemint

Dutron Polymers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.61% YoY & profit increased by 36.64% YoY

Dutron Polymers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Dutron Polymers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.61% & the profit increased by 36.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.59% and the profit increased by 29.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.08% q-o-q & increased by 10.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.14% q-o-q & increased by 17.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.86 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 36.51% Y-o-Y.

Dutron Polymers has delivered -0.99% return in the last 1 week, 14.26% return in the last 6 months, and 7.82% YTD return.

Currently, Dutron Polymers has a market cap of 95.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 177.9 & 113.2 respectively.

Dutron Polymers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue29.9227.3+9.59%32.38-7.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.871.75+7.08%1.69+10.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.280.28-0.47%0.29-5.07%
Total Operating Expense29.0726.61+9.22%31.66-8.18%
Operating Income0.850.68+24.14%0.72+17.27%
Net Income Before Taxes0.740.5+46.56%0.53+40.3%
Net Income0.510.4+29.25%0.38+36.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.860.66+30.3%0.63+36.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.51Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹29.92Cr

