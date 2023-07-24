Dwarikesh Sugar Q1 results: healthy with profit at ₹41 crore, stock gains 3%1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reported a strong Q1 performance with increased profitability due to higher sugar prices and ethanol production. The company's profit before tax was Rs. 59.09 crore and profit after tax was Rs. 40.62 crore.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. reported a strong performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company's profitability increased due to the recovery in sugar prices and the increase in ethanol production. The management is hopeful that the company will continue to perform well in the coming quarters.
