Dwarikesh Sugar Q1 results: healthy with profit at 41 crore, stock gains 3%

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs. 59.09 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 40.62 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This is an increase of 3.8% and 2.4%, respectively, from the PBT and PAT reported for the same quarter in the previous year. The company's total income for the quarter was Rs. 571.54 crore, an increase of 2.2% from the previous year.