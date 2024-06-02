Dynacons Systems & Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.39% YOY

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Q4 Results Live : Dynacons Systems & Solutions announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 24.49% year-over-year, while the profit saw a notable increase of 14.39% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Dynacons Systems & Solutions experienced a revenue growth of 24.38% and a profit increase of 7.11%, reflecting a positive trend in the company's financial performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company rose by 9.89% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 25.82% year-over-year, indicating potential cost management challenges that the company may need to address.

Furthermore, the operating income of Dynacons Systems & Solutions was up by 2.58% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.19% year-over-year, suggesting a steady improvement in the company's operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹11.1, marking a 14.3% year-over-year increase, which could potentially attract more investors towards the company.

Despite the positive financial results, Dynacons Systems & Solutions witnessed a -5.74% return in the last week. However, the company delivered remarkable returns of 106.36% in the last 6 months and 98.56% year-to-date, showcasing strong long-term growth potential.

Currently, Dynacons Systems & Solutions boasts a market capitalization of ₹1564.67 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹1468.8 & ₹443.2 respectively, indicating a stable market position for the company.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 282.16 226.86 +24.38% 226.65 +24.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.55 9.6 +9.89% 8.39 +25.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.38 0.38 -0.42% 0.35 +7.34% Total Operating Expense 263.05 208.22 +26.33% 208.48 +26.17% Operating Income 19.12 18.63 +2.58% 18.17 +5.19% Net Income Before Taxes 18.57 17.79 +4.43% 16.39 +13.32% Net Income 14.09 13.15 +7.11% 12.32 +14.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.1 10.34 +7.35% 9.71 +14.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹282.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

