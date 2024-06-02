Dynacons Systems & Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.39% YOY

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Q4 Results Live : Dynacons Systems & Solutions announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 24.49% year-over-year, while the profit saw a notable increase of 14.39% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Dynacons Systems & Solutions experienced a revenue growth of 24.38% and a profit increase of 7.11%, reflecting a positive trend in the company's financial performance.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company rose by 9.89% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 25.82% year-over-year, indicating potential cost management challenges that the company may need to address.
Furthermore, the operating income of Dynacons Systems & Solutions was up by 2.58% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.19% year-over-year, suggesting a steady improvement in the company's operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹11.1, marking a 14.3% year-over-year increase, which could potentially attract more investors towards the company.
Despite the positive financial results, Dynacons Systems & Solutions witnessed a -5.74% return in the last week. However, the company delivered remarkable returns of 106.36% in the last 6 months and 98.56% year-to-date, showcasing strong long-term growth potential.
Currently, Dynacons Systems & Solutions boasts a market capitalization of ₹1564.67 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹1468.8 & ₹443.2 respectively, indicating a stable market position for the company.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|282.16
|226.86
|+24.38%
|226.65
|+24.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.55
|9.6
|+9.89%
|8.39
|+25.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.38
|0.38
|-0.42%
|0.35
|+7.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|263.05
|208.22
|+26.33%
|208.48
|+26.17%
|Operating Income
|19.12
|18.63
|+2.58%
|18.17
|+5.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.57
|17.79
|+4.43%
|16.39
|+13.32%
|Net Income
|14.09
|13.15
|+7.11%
|12.32
|+14.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.1
|10.34
|+7.35%
|9.71
|+14.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.09Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹282.16Cr
