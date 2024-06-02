Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dynacons Systems & Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.39% YOY

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 14.39% YOY

Livemint

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.49% YoY & profit increased by 14.39% YoY

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Q4 Results Live

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Q4 Results Live : Dynacons Systems & Solutions announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 24.49% year-over-year, while the profit saw a notable increase of 14.39% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Dynacons Systems & Solutions experienced a revenue growth of 24.38% and a profit increase of 7.11%, reflecting a positive trend in the company's financial performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company rose by 9.89% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 25.82% year-over-year, indicating potential cost management challenges that the company may need to address.

Furthermore, the operating income of Dynacons Systems & Solutions was up by 2.58% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.19% year-over-year, suggesting a steady improvement in the company's operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 11.1, marking a 14.3% year-over-year increase, which could potentially attract more investors towards the company.

Despite the positive financial results, Dynacons Systems & Solutions witnessed a -5.74% return in the last week. However, the company delivered remarkable returns of 106.36% in the last 6 months and 98.56% year-to-date, showcasing strong long-term growth potential.

Currently, Dynacons Systems & Solutions boasts a market capitalization of 1564.67 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 1468.8 & 443.2 respectively, indicating a stable market position for the company.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue282.16226.86+24.38%226.65+24.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.559.6+9.89%8.39+25.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.380.38-0.42%0.35+7.34%
Total Operating Expense263.05208.22+26.33%208.48+26.17%
Operating Income19.1218.63+2.58%18.17+5.19%
Net Income Before Taxes18.5717.79+4.43%16.39+13.32%
Net Income14.0913.15+7.11%12.32+14.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.110.34+7.35%9.71+14.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹282.16Cr

