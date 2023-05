Dynamic Cables on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit climbed a 17.92 per cent to around ₹10 crore during the quarter ended March 31, boosted by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of ₹8.48 crore in the January-March quarter of FY22, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to ₹179.60 crore, from ₹173.28 crore in the fourth quarter a year-ago.

The expenses of the company stood at ₹166.54 crore, as against ₹161.90 crore a year ago.

The company's board of directors has approved a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share of ₹10 each for FY23, according to a statement.

In a separate statement, the company said, "its sales were at ₹178.5 crore for Q4 FY23 and ₹668.6 crore for FY23. During Q4, the EBITDA margin was 10.6 per cent as compared to 9.3 per cent in the previous quarter (October-December 2022)."

"We have concluded the financial year 2023 on a positive note. Achieving this growth despite a high base and volatile commodity pricing environment demonstrates the demand environment that exists in the industry," Ashish Mangal, Managing Director of Dynamic Cables Limited, said.

Dynamic Cables Ltd is a manufacturer of power cables that includes power control and instrumentation cables, flexible and industrial cables, solar cables and railway signalling cables.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.