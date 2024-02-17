E2E Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 154.28% YOY

E2E Networks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.67% & the profit increased by 154.28% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.63% and the profit decreased by 3.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 41.99% q-o-q & increased by 63.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.2% q-o-q & increased by 161.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 151.33% Y-o-Y.

E2E Networks has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, 143.16% return in last 6 months and 21.6% YTD return.

Currently the E2E Networks has a market cap of ₹1158.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹906 & ₹135.95 respectively.

E2E Networks Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23.95 21.65 +10.63% 16.91 +41.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.13 3.61 +41.99% 3.14 +63.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.64 2.53 +44.07% 5.55 -34.38% Total Operating Expense 16.36 13 +25.81% 14.01 +16.81% Operating Income 7.59 8.65 -12.2% 2.9 +161.77% Net Income Before Taxes 7.42 8.69 -14.66% 2.93 +153.05% Net Income 5.58 5.79 -3.69% 2.19 +154.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.77 3.94 -4.31% 1.5 +151.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.58Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹23.95Cr

