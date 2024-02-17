E2E Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 154.28% YOY

E2E Networks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.67% & the profit increased by 154.28% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.63% and the profit decreased by 3.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 41.99% q-o-q & increased by 63.45% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.2% q-o-q & increased by 161.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 151.33% Y-o-Y.
E2E Networks has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, 143.16% return in last 6 months and 21.6% YTD return.
Currently the E2E Networks has a market cap of ₹1158.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹906 & ₹135.95 respectively.
E2E Networks Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23.95
|21.65
|+10.63%
|16.91
|+41.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.13
|3.61
|+41.99%
|3.14
|+63.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.64
|2.53
|+44.07%
|5.55
|-34.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.36
|13
|+25.81%
|14.01
|+16.81%
|Operating Income
|7.59
|8.65
|-12.2%
|2.9
|+161.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.42
|8.69
|-14.66%
|2.93
|+153.05%
|Net Income
|5.58
|5.79
|-3.69%
|2.19
|+154.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.77
|3.94
|-4.31%
|1.5
|+151.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.58Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹23.95Cr
