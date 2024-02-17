Hello User
E2E Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 154.28% YOY

E2E Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 154.28% YOY

Livemint

E2E Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 41.67% YoY & profit increased by 154.28% YoY

E2E Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live

E2E Networks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.67% & the profit increased by 154.28% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.63% and the profit decreased by 3.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 41.99% q-o-q & increased by 63.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.2% q-o-q & increased by 161.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 151.33% Y-o-Y.

E2E Networks has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, 143.16% return in last 6 months and 21.6% YTD return.

Currently the E2E Networks has a market cap of 1158.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 906 & 135.95 respectively.

E2E Networks Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.9521.65+10.63%16.91+41.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.133.61+41.99%3.14+63.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.642.53+44.07%5.55-34.38%
Total Operating Expense16.3613+25.81%14.01+16.81%
Operating Income7.598.65-12.2%2.9+161.77%
Net Income Before Taxes7.428.69-14.66%2.93+153.05%
Net Income5.585.79-3.69%2.19+154.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.773.94-4.31%1.5+151.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.58Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹23.95Cr

