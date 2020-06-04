Earnings scorecard shows worst profit slump since 2014

Stay-at-home measures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has kept most of India’s 1.3 billion population indoors since late March, leading to a collapse in business activities. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects gross domestic product to contract 5% in the fiscal year through March 2021, which would be India’s deepest recession ever. Meanwhile analysts have cut earnings forecasts for the Nifty 50 measure over the next 12 months by 13% since January, as India begins a phased lifting of the lockdown this month.