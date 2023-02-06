Ease Trip posts record jump in gross booking revenue, net profit up 47% in Q3
Easy Trip Planners is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹9,013.19 Cr and the company deals in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The company declared its Q3 results today after which its shares ended on a green note. The company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of INR 41.7 Crores for the ended December 2022 up by 47.8% Q-o-Q from INR 28.2 Crores a quarter ago, whereas its PBT for the quarter reached INR 57.3 Crores from INR 38.8 Crores, up 47.6% Q-o-Q.
