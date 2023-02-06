Ease Trip posts record jump in gross booking revenue, net profit up 47% in Q3

According to Ease Trip Planner, its Dubai operations saw steady growth and generated total gross booking revenue of INR 75.1 Crores in 9MFY23. The quarterly Gross Booking Revenue grew by 85.9% quarter on quarter to INR 44.2 Crores from INR 23.8 Crores in the corresponding period. Additionally, the company inked an exclusive General Sales Agreement (GSA) with Go First Airlines (formerly Go Air) to sell, promote, and market passenger tickets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a minimum of three years. By establishing a separate office and serving the airlines in Dammam & Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, among other cities, the firm will also expand the reach of Go First.

