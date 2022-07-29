EaseMyTrip Q1FY23 Result: PAT jumps by 125% YoY to 33.7 crores, stock soars

The company reported that in Q1FY23, bookings for the airline sector increased by 212%, those for hotel nights increased by 409%, and those for trains, buses, and other services increased by 132%. The company has said in a press release states that “We are witnessing the golden era for the Indian OTAs as the travel and aviation industry is showing an upward growth trajectory, with significant support from the government the industry is set reach ultimate heights due to the growing demand. As a result, EaseMyTrip is prepared to continue its dream run of delivering consistent profits while supporting the revival of the travel ecosystem."