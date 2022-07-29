EaseMyTrip Q1FY23 Result: PAT jumps by 125% YoY to 33.7 crores, stock soars

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, a provider of travel services, has released impressive Q1FY23 results. The company's Profit after Tax (PAT) for Q1FY23 was INR 33.7 crore, up 125 percent year over year from INR 14.9 crore in Q1FY22.
Easy Trip Planners Ltd, a provider of travel services, has released impressive Q1FY23 results. The company's Profit after Tax (PAT) for Q1FY23 was INR 33.7 crore, up 125 per cent year over year from INR 14.9 crore in Q1FY22. When compared to Q1FY22, this quarter's Gross Booking Revenue (GBR) increased by 366 per cent, from INR 356.7 crore to INR 1,663.1 crore. The firm reported adjusted revenue for the first quarter of FY23 of INR 132 crore, up 169 per cent YoY from ₹49 crore in the same quarter of FY22.
The company reported that in Q1FY23, bookings for the airline sector increased by 212%, those for hotel nights increased by 409%, and those for trains, buses, and other services increased by 132%. The company has said in a press release states that “We are witnessing the golden era for the Indian OTAs as the travel and aviation industry is showing an upward growth trajectory, with significant support from the government the industry is set reach ultimate heights due to the growing demand. As a result, EaseMyTrip is prepared to continue its dream run of delivering consistent profits while supporting the revival of the travel ecosystem."
“With new avenues of growth from the non-air segments and the company’s continued focus on financial and operational efficiency, the company will focus on continuing to generate long term sustainable value for customers, partners, and investors." the company further added.
“We celebrated our 14th year anniversary through planning a Mega Sale which offered lucrative deals to our customers. We continue to be one of the best-performing stocks despite industry disruptions. We are setting new benchmarks as one of the very few e-commerce platforms in the world that bootstrapped itself to the successful IPO," said Easy Trip.
We expanded to New Zealand by incorporating a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary on 30th June, 2022. Already has international presence in Dubai, The UK, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, and the USA. Launched corporate office in Dubai, to cater to the growing B2C," said the company in a official statement.
The company has also announced the introduction of the first-ever co-branded credit card and debit card with Standard Chartered Bank, in addition to signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Tourism Authority to promote inbound tourism. Spice Holidays, SpiceJet's recently launched holiday segment, has a collaboration with EasyMyTrip for bookings of holidays, and the company has appointed Value 360 communications as its public relations firm for a year to increase its public relations operations. Customers can now receive a full refund on domestic flight cancellations brought on by medical issues thanks to the company's industry-first, free, full refund medical policy.
In the first quarter of FY 2022–23, the company had an excellent increase in GMV, going from 0.848 crores to 5.02 crore with a total of 7.07 crore. In accordance with this partnership, EaseMyTrip is carrying out a number of online and offline campaigns to promote Dubai Expo 2020 in India over the course of the next six months.
Today's closing price for Easy Trip Planners Ltd shares was ₹426.50 per share, up 3.37 per cent from yesterday's close. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 108.51 per cent during the past year, and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained by 58.41 per cent in 2022 to date.