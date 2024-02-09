 EaseMyTrip Q3 results: Net profit rises by 9.5% to ₹45.7 crore; EBITDA grows to ₹65.4 crore | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  EaseMyTrip Q3 results: Net profit rises by 9.5% to 45.7 crore; EBITDA grows to 65.4 crore
Back Back

EaseMyTrip Q3 results: Net profit rises by 9.5% to ₹45.7 crore; EBITDA grows to ₹65.4 crore

 Livemint

Online travel services provider EaseMyTrip reported a 9.5% rise in net profit to ₹45.7 crore in Q3 FY24. Its net consolidated revenue increased by 18.1% YoY to ₹160.8 crore.

Ease My Trip Q3: The online travel operator reported a 9.5% rise in its net profitPremium
Ease My Trip Q3: The online travel operator reported a 9.5% rise in its net profit

EaseMyTrip Q3 results: Online travel services provider EaseMyTrip, on Friday, reported a 9.5% rise in its net profit to 45.7 crore in Q3 FY24 against 41.2 crore in the year-ago period. 

Its net consolidated revenue increased by 18.1% YoY to 160.8 crore in the quarter ending December against 136 crore in Q3 FY23. Its EBITDA increased to 65.3 crore during the quarter under review.

On Friday, the shares of the company, registered as Easy Trip Planners, closed 3.07% lower at 50.84 per share. 

During the quarter under review, EaseMyTrip acquired a stake of around 13% in ECO Hotels and Resorts, diversifying its portfolio beyond online travel services. Recently, the company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the Global Investors Summit in London. The MOU also includes joint marketing campaigns targeting key locations like the UK/Europe, Middle East, Asia, and USA/Canada, to boost Uttarakhand tourism.

EaseMyTrip Q3: Segment-wise performance

Talking about its segment-wise performance, the air segment bookings declined by 29.7% to 22.6 lacs. The hotel night bookings reduced by 4.1% to  91,915 during the quarter under review. Bookings by EaseMyTrip in the others segment increased by 82.5% to 2,70,980, contributing 1.9% to the GBR. However, the gross booking revenue of the online platform declined by 10.6% to 2,026.0.7 crore.

"In Q3 FY24, we diversified our portfolio by acquiring a 13% stake in ECO Hotels and Resorts and signed an MOU with the Government of Uttarakhand. We also introduced EasyDarshan, offering hassle-free pilgrimage packages, and launched “Explore Bharat" to showcase India's rich heritage to international travellers. Our exclusive subscription program, the EaseMyTrip Platinum, Gold, and Silver Cards, provides luxury travel experiences to HNIs," said, Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO of Easy Trip Planners.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 09 Feb 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App