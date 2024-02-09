EaseMyTrip Q3 results: Net profit rises by 9.5% to ₹45.7 crore; EBITDA grows to ₹65.4 crore
Online travel services provider EaseMyTrip reported a 9.5% rise in net profit to ₹45.7 crore in Q3 FY24. Its net consolidated revenue increased by 18.1% YoY to ₹160.8 crore.
EaseMyTrip Q3 results: Online travel services provider EaseMyTrip, on Friday, reported a 9.5% rise in its net profit to ₹45.7 crore in Q3 FY24 against ₹41.2 crore in the year-ago period.
