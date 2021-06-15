Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >EaseMyTrip reports eight-fold increase in Q4 profit

EaseMyTrip reports eight-fold increase in Q4 profit

Premium
EaseMyTrip co-founder and executive director Prashant Pitti.
1 min read . 08:20 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • For the quarter ending on 31 March, the company's revenue increased 72% to Rs69.29 crore

Online travel company EaseMyTrip (Easy Trip Planned Limited), which recently launched an Initial Public Offering (IPO), on

Online travel company EaseMyTrip (Easy Trip Planned Limited), which recently launched an Initial Public Offering (IPO), on

Tuesday reported a eight-fold increase in March quarter profit to 30.47 crore on an annual basis driven by increase in margin and commissions, and reduction in operational expenses.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Tuesday reported a eight-fold increase in March quarter profit to 30.47 crore on an annual basis driven by increase in margin and commissions, and reduction in operational expenses.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

For the quarter ending on 31 March, the company's revenue increased 72% to Rs69.29 crore. Expenses fell to 26.18 crore during the quarter from 35.06 during the corresponding period of the previous year.

On an annual basis, the company reported a 86% rise in yearly profits for FY2021 at 61.01 crore, despite a 17% fall in revenue to 150.76 core.

The increase in profitability despite lower income was driven by increase in margin and commissions, reduction in operational expenses including reduction in discounts, marketing and sales promotion and employee expenses as well as gains from cutbacks in payment charges, the company said in a statement.

The net impact was a reduction in total expenditure from 135 crore in fiscal year (FY) 2019-20 to 67 crore in FY 2020-21, it added.

“We have battled the headwinds of the Covid-19 pandemic and returned with strong profitability due to our lean cost structure and our ability to economize further without losing out on the revenue pie. FY20-21 was a year where the first two quarters were basically a washout for the industry due to the lockdown," co-founder and executive director Prashant Pitti said.

"We anticipate a huge pent up demand for the travel and tourism sector post the vaccination drive across India, giving us strong revenue visibility for years to come," Pitti added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!