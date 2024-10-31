Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 45.13% YoY

Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 45.13% YoY

Livemint

Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 31.36% YoY & profit increased by 45.13% YoY.

Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 Results Live

Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Edelweiss Financial Services declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing robust growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 31.36% year-on-year, while profit experienced an impressive increase of 45.13% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Edelweiss saw revenue growth of 21.79% and a remarkable profit increase of 87.18%. This strong performance reflects the company's effective strategies in navigating market challenges.

However, the company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a significant rise, climbing 57.12% quarter-on-quarter and 64.85% year-on-year. This increase may prompt analysts to scrutinize operational efficiencies moving forward.

The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, increasing by 23.6% from the previous quarter and 29.29% year-on-year. This growth in operating income highlights the company's ability to enhance its core profitability despite rising costs.

Edelweiss reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.08 for Q2, which reflects a staggering increase of 192.69% year-on-year. This substantial rise in EPS is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company's future prospects.

In terms of market performance, Edelweiss Financial Services has delivered a -1.81% return over the last week but has shown a notable 39.19% return over the past six months and a strong 40.8% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market cap of 10076.47 Cr with a 52-week high of 145.53 and a low of 59.41.

Edelweiss Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2831.742325.07+21.79%2155.76+31.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total444.62282.99+57.12%269.71+64.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization35.9833.56+7.21%30.74+17.05%
Total Operating Expense1850.321531.05+20.85%1396.67+32.48%
Operating Income981.42794.02+23.6%759.09+29.29%
Net Income Before Taxes319.31104.7+204.98%106.36+200.22%
Net Income110.2358.89+87.18%75.95+45.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.081.67+24.37%0.71+192.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹110.23Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2831.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.