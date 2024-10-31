Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 45.13% YoY

Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Edelweiss Financial Services declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing robust growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 31.36% year-on-year, while profit experienced an impressive increase of 45.13% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Edelweiss saw revenue growth of 21.79% and a remarkable profit increase of 87.18%. This strong performance reflects the company's effective strategies in navigating market challenges.

However, the company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a significant rise, climbing 57.12% quarter-on-quarter and 64.85% year-on-year. This increase may prompt analysts to scrutinize operational efficiencies moving forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, increasing by 23.6% from the previous quarter and 29.29% year-on-year. This growth in operating income highlights the company's ability to enhance its core profitability despite rising costs.

Edelweiss reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹2.08 for Q2, which reflects a staggering increase of 192.69% year-on-year. This substantial rise in EPS is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company's future prospects.

In terms of market performance, Edelweiss Financial Services has delivered a -1.81% return over the last week but has shown a notable 39.19% return over the past six months and a strong 40.8% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market cap of ₹10076.47 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹145.53 and a low of ₹59.41. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Edelweiss Financial Services Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2831.74 2325.07 +21.79% 2155.76 +31.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 444.62 282.99 +57.12% 269.71 +64.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 35.98 33.56 +7.21% 30.74 +17.05% Total Operating Expense 1850.32 1531.05 +20.85% 1396.67 +32.48% Operating Income 981.42 794.02 +23.6% 759.09 +29.29% Net Income Before Taxes 319.31 104.7 +204.98% 106.36 +200.22% Net Income 110.23 58.89 +87.18% 75.95 +45.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.08 1.67 +24.37% 0.71 +192.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹110.23Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2831.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar