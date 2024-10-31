Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 45.13% YoY

Edelweiss Financial Services Q2 Results Live : Edelweiss Financial Services declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing robust growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 31.36% year-on-year, while profit experienced an impressive increase of 45.13% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Edelweiss saw revenue growth of 21.79% and a remarkable profit increase of 87.18%. This strong performance reflects the company's effective strategies in navigating market challenges.
However, the company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a significant rise, climbing 57.12% quarter-on-quarter and 64.85% year-on-year. This increase may prompt analysts to scrutinize operational efficiencies moving forward.
The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, increasing by 23.6% from the previous quarter and 29.29% year-on-year. This growth in operating income highlights the company's ability to enhance its core profitability despite rising costs.
Edelweiss reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹2.08 for Q2, which reflects a staggering increase of 192.69% year-on-year. This substantial rise in EPS is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company's future prospects.
In terms of market performance, Edelweiss Financial Services has delivered a -1.81% return over the last week but has shown a notable 39.19% return over the past six months and a strong 40.8% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market cap of ₹10076.47 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹145.53 and a low of ₹59.41.
Edelweiss Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2831.74
|2325.07
|+21.79%
|2155.76
|+31.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|444.62
|282.99
|+57.12%
|269.71
|+64.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|35.98
|33.56
|+7.21%
|30.74
|+17.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|1850.32
|1531.05
|+20.85%
|1396.67
|+32.48%
|Operating Income
|981.42
|794.02
|+23.6%
|759.09
|+29.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|319.31
|104.7
|+204.98%
|106.36
|+200.22%
|Net Income
|110.23
|58.89
|+87.18%
|75.95
|+45.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.08
|1.67
|+24.37%
|0.71
|+192.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹110.23Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2831.74Cr
