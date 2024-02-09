Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  EFC India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 671.3% YoY

EFC India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 671.3% YoY

Livemint

EFC India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 553.9% YoY & Profit Increased by 671.3% YoY

EFC India Q3 FY24 Results Live

EFC India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 553.9% & the profit increased by 671.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 76.03% and the profit increased by 99.08%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.35% QoQ and increased by 256.81% YoY.

The operating income was up by 100.43% QoQ and increased by 735.79% YoY.

The EPS is 5.27 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 13.95% YoY.

EFC India has delivered -2.9% return in the last 1 week, 93.79% return in the last 6 months, and 13.75% YTD return.

Currently, EFC India has a market cap of 1743.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 495 & 137.59 respectively.

EFC India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue172.0897.76+76.03%26.32+553.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.733.5+6.35%1.04+256.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.9619.6+1.85%0.37+5314.65%
Total Operating Expense130.9977.25+69.56%21.4+512.11%
Operating Income41.0920.5+100.43%4.92+735.79%
Net Income Before Taxes31.3814.63+114.44%3.26+861.62%
Net Income16.538.3+99.08%2.14+671.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.272.18+141.74%6.12-13.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.53Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹172.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.