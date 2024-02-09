EFC India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 671.3% YoY

EFC India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 553.9% & the profit increased by 671.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 76.03% and the profit increased by 99.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.35% QoQ and increased by 256.81% YoY.

The operating income was up by 100.43% QoQ and increased by 735.79% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.27 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 13.95% YoY.

EFC India has delivered -2.9% return in the last 1 week, 93.79% return in the last 6 months, and 13.75% YTD return.

Currently, EFC India has a market cap of ₹1743.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹495 & ₹137.59 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EFC India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 172.08 97.76 +76.03% 26.32 +553.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.73 3.5 +6.35% 1.04 +256.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.96 19.6 +1.85% 0.37 +5314.65% Total Operating Expense 130.99 77.25 +69.56% 21.4 +512.11% Operating Income 41.09 20.5 +100.43% 4.92 +735.79% Net Income Before Taxes 31.38 14.63 +114.44% 3.26 +861.62% Net Income 16.53 8.3 +99.08% 2.14 +671.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.27 2.18 +141.74% 6.12 -13.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.53Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹172.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!