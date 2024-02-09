EFC India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 671.3% YoY

EFC India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 553.9% & the profit increased by 671.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 76.03% and the profit increased by 99.08%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.35% QoQ and increased by 256.81% YoY.
The operating income was up by 100.43% QoQ and increased by 735.79% YoY.
The EPS is ₹5.27 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 13.95% YoY.
EFC India has delivered -2.9% return in the last 1 week, 93.79% return in the last 6 months, and 13.75% YTD return.
Currently, EFC India has a market cap of ₹1743.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹495 & ₹137.59 respectively.
EFC India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|172.08
|97.76
|+76.03%
|26.32
|+553.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.73
|3.5
|+6.35%
|1.04
|+256.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.96
|19.6
|+1.85%
|0.37
|+5314.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|130.99
|77.25
|+69.56%
|21.4
|+512.11%
|Operating Income
|41.09
|20.5
|+100.43%
|4.92
|+735.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|31.38
|14.63
|+114.44%
|3.26
|+861.62%
|Net Income
|16.53
|8.3
|+99.08%
|2.14
|+671.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.27
|2.18
|+141.74%
|6.12
|-13.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.53Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹172.08Cr
