Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Net profit up 55% YoY to ₹1,016 crore
Indian automaker Eicher Motors reported a larger-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong sales amid burgeoning demand for premium motorcycles.
The Royal Enfield motorcycle maker's consolidated net profit rose 54.7% to 10.16 billion rupees ($122 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 from a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 9.29 billion rupees, per LSEG data.
