Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Net profit up 55% YoY to 1,016 crore

Eicher motors Q2 results: Company reports net profit of ₹1,016 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian automaker Eicher Motors reported a larger-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong sales amid burgeoning demand for premium motorcycles.

The Royal Enfield motorcycle maker's consolidated net profit rose 54.7% to 10.16 billion rupees ($122 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 from a year earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 9.29 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

(More to come)

