Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Net profit up 55% YoY to 1,016 crore

Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Net profit up 55% YoY to 1,016 crore

Livemint

Eicher motors Q2 results: Company reports net profit of 1,016 crore

Eicher Motors reported a net profit of 1,016 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

Eicher motors Q2 results: Company reports net profit of 1,016 crore.

Indian automaker Eicher Motors reported a larger-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong sales amid burgeoning demand for premium motorcycles.

The Royal Enfield motorcycle maker's consolidated net profit rose 54.7% to 10.16 billion rupees ($122 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 from a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 9.29 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

(More to come)

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 06:11 PM IST
