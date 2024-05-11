Active Stocks
Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Net profit rises 18% YoY to ₹1,070 crore; announces dividend of ₹51 per share
Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Net profit rises 18% YoY to ₹1,070 crore; announces dividend of ₹51 per share

Ankit Gohel

Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Eicher Motors total revenue from operations in Q4FY24 increased 11.87% to ₹4,256.04 crore from ₹3,804.32 crore, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Eicher Motors Q4 Results: VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, reported net profit of ₹823 crore in FY24, up 42.06% from ₹579 crores last year (Photo: Bloomberg News)Premium
Eicher Motors, the commercial vehicle and Royal Enfield motorcycles manufacturer, reported a consolidated net profit of 1,070.45 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, recording an 18.2% rise from 905.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s total revenue from operations in Q4FY24 increased 11.87% to 4,256.04 crore from 3,804.32 crore, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. 

At the operating level, Eicher Motors posted Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) growth of 20.88% at 1,129 crore in the March quarter as compared to 934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 227,925 motorcycles, up by 6.17% from 214,685 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY23. For the full year FY24, Royal Enfield registered motorcycle sales at 9,12,732 (standalone), up by 9% from 834,895 (standalone) in FY23. 

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, reported net profit of 823 crore in FY24, up 42.06% from 579 crores last year, while its revenue from operations grew 15.38% to 21,868 crore from the previous year’s revenue of 18,952 crore. EBITDA for FY24 was at 1,715 crore, 25.27% higher than 1,369 crore in the last year. 

VECV recorded sales of 85,560 vehicles for FY 2023-24, marking a growth of 7.46% over 79,623 vehicles in FY 2022-23.

Eicher Motors Dividend

The board of directors of Eicher Motors recommended a final dividend of 51 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders. 

The final dividend aggregates to 1,396.41 crore (34.9% of PAT) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend per share is the highest ever for Eicher Motors and is 37.1% higher than the FY 2023 dividend per share, the company said.

On Friday, Eicher Motors share price ended 1.98% higher at 4,657.65 apiece on the BSE.

Published: 11 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST
