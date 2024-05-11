Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Net profit rises 18% YoY to ₹1,070 crore; announces dividend of ₹51 per share
Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Eicher Motors total revenue from operations in Q4FY24 increased 11.87% to ₹4,256.04 crore from ₹3,804.32 crore, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
Eicher Motors, the commercial vehicle and Royal Enfield motorcycles manufacturer, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,070.45 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, recording an 18.2% rise from ₹905.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.