Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Net profit rises 18% YoY to 1,070 crore; announces dividend of 51 per share

Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Net profit rises 18% YoY to ₹1,070 crore; announces dividend of ₹51 per share

Ankit Gohel

  • Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Eicher Motors total revenue from operations in Q4FY24 increased 11.87% to 4,256.04 crore from 3,804.32 crore, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Eicher Motors Q4 Results: VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, reported net profit of 823 crore in FY24, up 42.06% from 579 crores last year

Eicher Motors, the commercial vehicle and Royal Enfield motorcycles manufacturer, reported a consolidated net profit of 1,070.45 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, recording an 18.2% rise from 905.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s total revenue from operations in Q4FY24 increased 11.87% to 4,256.04 crore from 3,804.32 crore, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

At the operating level, Eicher Motors posted Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) growth of 20.88% at 1,129 crore in the March quarter as compared to 934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Also Read: Tata Motors Results 2024 Updates: Net profit rises 222% YoY to 17,407 crore, declares dividend of 6 per share

During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 227,925 motorcycles, up by 6.17% from 214,685 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY23. For the full year FY24, Royal Enfield registered motorcycle sales at 9,12,732 (standalone), up by 9% from 834,895 (standalone) in FY23.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, reported net profit of 823 crore in FY24, up 42.06% from 579 crores last year, while its revenue from operations grew 15.38% to 21,868 crore from the previous year’s revenue of 18,952 crore. EBITDA for FY24 was at 1,715 crore, 25.27% higher than 1,369 crore in the last year.

VECV recorded sales of 85,560 vehicles for FY 2023-24, marking a growth of 7.46% over 79,623 vehicles in FY 2022-23.

Also Read: Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Net profit rises 2.3% YoY to 4,886.5 crore; declares dividend of 7.6 per share

Eicher Motors Dividend

The board of directors of Eicher Motors recommended a final dividend of 51 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The final dividend aggregates to 1,396.41 crore (34.9% of PAT) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend per share is the highest ever for Eicher Motors and is 37.1% higher than the FY 2023 dividend per share, the company said.

On Friday, Eicher Motors share price ended 1.98% higher at 4,657.65 apiece on the BSE.

Read all Q4 results here

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.