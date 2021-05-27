Eicher Motors total operations revenue down by 5% to 8,720 cr in FY21

Commenting on Eicher Motors’ performance, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd., said, “It has been a challenging year for the industry with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to disruption in production, supply chain and retail operations. We remained agile and responded swiftly by reworking our immediate priorities and providing relief to communities as well as ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, partners and customers. During the year, there were challenges also on account of factors such as supply chain constraints and commodity price increase. However, demand continues to be good. Royal Enfield witnessed very good pick up in the second half of the year, and registered a strong performance in Q4. We have seen encouraging demand coming from rural as well as urban segments. The launch of the Meteor has been well received by consumers, and has witnessed excellent response. We have also been able to significantly increase our retail market presence in India and globally through this year. The commercial vehicle industry also showed equal resilience and saw good recovery in the latter half of the year. VECV gained market share across segments. In the heavy duty segment, VECV volume grew by 6% in FY21 compared to last year against a decline of 21% in industry volume. Overall, both at Royal Enfield and at VECV, we have managed to tide over a tough year, and despite imminent challenges that persist, we remain steadfast on our strategic long term goals."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}