Eicher Motors Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rises 6.8% to 533 cr

Eicher Motors on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹532.6 crore, up nearly 7% for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. The automobile company had reported a net profit of ₹RS 498 crore in the year-ago period.

Eicher Motors' revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to ₹2,828 crore as against ₹2,371 in December, 2019, while margin slipped more than 100 basis points to 23.7%.

The company's EBIDTA rose 13.5% to 672 crore in Q3FY21 as against ₹592.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Siddhartha Lal has been reappointed Managing Director of Eicher Motors for 5 years, the company sid in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on Eicher Motors’ performance, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd, said, “Consumer sentiment and demand have improved, and this is reflected in our volumes for the quarter. At VECV, demand for commercial vehicles has been improving sequentially and we have seen encouraging performance during the quarter."

"In a bid to further grow our international markets, we launched our first flagship store in Tokyo, Japan, becoming the first Indian premium motorcycle brand to set up a standalone store in Japan. As we ride into 2021, we are very happy to pin yet another significant milestone on our journey, as this year marks the 120th year of the brand," he added.

Speaking on Royal Enfield’s performance, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “This quarter has been encouraging as we have exceeded pre-covid production levels and had our best-ever December performance till date."

Dasari added, "The demand has been steady and our bookings have stayed strong for the entire quarter. During the quarter we launched the Classic 350 in two new colourways along with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres."

"With the launch of the Meteor 350, and the simultaneous debut of the Royal Enfield Tripper, Royal Enfield App and the Make It Yours initiative, we have created a whole new seamless interactive and immersive brand purchase and ownership experience. Consumer response to MiY has been phenomenal. We have also witnessed healthy international market performance this quarter and are hopeful that the momentum will continue in the upcoming months as the market situation and consumer sentiment further improve."

On Wednesday, Eicher Motors' scrip on BSE closed 1.66% lower at ₹2,899.10 apiece.













