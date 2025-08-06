E.I.D. Parry clocks consolidated Q1 net profit at ₹464.46 cr

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Sugar manufacturer E.I.D. Parry (INDIA) Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹464.46 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, the company said.

The company, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, earned a net profit of ₹225.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the consolidated PAT stood at ₹1,772.54 crore, E.I.D. Parry (INDIA) Ltd said in a press release here.

The consolidated total income for the June quarter went up to ₹8,813.39 crore, from ₹6,806.98 crore registered in the same quarter of last financial year. The total income for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 was ₹31,967.79 crore, the company said.

The sugar division, during the June quarter, reported a loss before interest and tax of ₹30 crore as compared to a net loss of ₹55 crore registered in the year-ago period.

Farm inputs division earned a profit before interest and tax of ₹741 crore, during the April-June 2025 quarter as compared to profit of ₹494 crore registered in the year-ago period.

The neutraceuticals division registered a loss of ₹10 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to a net profit of ₹1 crore registered in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the financial performance, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer Muthiah Murugappan said the revenues from the sugar segment during the quarter were at ₹347 crore, as against ₹404 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of previous year, registering a de-growth of 14 per cent due to lower release quota.

The distillery segment during the quarter reported a revenue of ₹296 crore as against ₹263 crore in the corresponding period of last financial year, a growth of 12 per cent, benefitting from enhanced capacity utilisation after completion of distillery expansion projects, he said.