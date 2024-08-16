Eid Parry India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.1% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Eid Parry India Q1 Results Live : Eid Parry India Q1 Results Live: Eid Parry India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.98% and the profit decreased by 16.1% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.41%, while the profit decreased significantly by 58.54%.

The company faced increased expenses as the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 10.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 10.78% year-over-year (YoY).

Despite the challenges, Eid Parry India saw a slight improvement in operating income, which was up by 2.94% q-o-q but decreased by 36.14% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.13, which marked a decrease of 16.04% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Eid Parry India has delivered a return of -1.13% in the last week, 27.19% in the last 6 months, and a substantial 34.69% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Eid Parry India has a market capitalization of 13,323.53 crore, with a 52-week high of 859.95 and a low of 452.7.

As of 16 Aug, 2024, out of the 1 analyst covering the company, the analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Eid Parry India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6746.795557.04+21.41%7026.45-3.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total251.46228.35+10.12%226.99+10.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization116.94113.37+3.15%93.88+24.56%
Total Operating Expense6380.315201.03+22.67%6452.61-1.12%
Operating Income366.48356.01+2.94%573.84-36.14%
Net Income Before Taxes327.41382.28-14.35%476.58-31.3%
Net Income91.33220.31-58.54%108.86-16.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.1312.41-58.66%6.11-16.04%
FAQs
₹91.33Cr
₹6746.79Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:18 AM IST
