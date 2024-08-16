Eid Parry India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.1% YoY

Eid Parry India Q1 Results Live : Eid Parry India Q1 Results Live: Eid Parry India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.98% and the profit decreased by 16.1% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.41%, while the profit decreased significantly by 58.54%.
The company faced increased expenses as the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 10.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 10.78% year-over-year (YoY).
Despite the challenges, Eid Parry India saw a slight improvement in operating income, which was up by 2.94% q-o-q but decreased by 36.14% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.13, which marked a decrease of 16.04% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, Eid Parry India has delivered a return of -1.13% in the last week, 27.19% in the last 6 months, and a substantial 34.69% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Eid Parry India has a market capitalization of ₹13,323.53 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹452.7.
As of 16 Aug, 2024, out of the 1 analyst covering the company, the analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Eid Parry India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6746.79
|5557.04
|+21.41%
|7026.45
|-3.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|251.46
|228.35
|+10.12%
|226.99
|+10.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|116.94
|113.37
|+3.15%
|93.88
|+24.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|6380.31
|5201.03
|+22.67%
|6452.61
|-1.12%
|Operating Income
|366.48
|356.01
|+2.94%
|573.84
|-36.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|327.41
|382.28
|-14.35%
|476.58
|-31.3%
|Net Income
|91.33
|220.31
|-58.54%
|108.86
|-16.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.13
|12.41
|-58.66%
|6.11
|-16.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹91.33Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹6746.79Cr
