Eid Parry India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.1% YoY

Eid Parry India Q1 Results Live : Eid Parry India Q1 Results Live: Eid Parry India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.98% and the profit decreased by 16.1% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.41%, while the profit decreased significantly by 58.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company faced increased expenses as the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 10.12% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 10.78% year-over-year (YoY).

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Despite the challenges, Eid Parry India saw a slight improvement in operating income, which was up by 2.94% q-o-q but decreased by 36.14% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.13, which marked a decrease of 16.04% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Eid Parry India has delivered a return of -1.13% in the last week, 27.19% in the last 6 months, and a substantial 34.69% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Eid Parry India has a market capitalization of ₹13,323.53 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹452.7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 Aug, 2024, out of the 1 analyst covering the company, the analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Eid Parry India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6746.79 5557.04 +21.41% 7026.45 -3.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 251.46 228.35 +10.12% 226.99 +10.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 116.94 113.37 +3.15% 93.88 +24.56% Total Operating Expense 6380.31 5201.03 +22.67% 6452.61 -1.12% Operating Income 366.48 356.01 +2.94% 573.84 -36.14% Net Income Before Taxes 327.41 382.28 -14.35% 476.58 -31.3% Net Income 91.33 220.31 -58.54% 108.86 -16.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.13 12.41 -58.66% 6.11 -16.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹91.33Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹6746.79Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}