Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 32.42% YoY, Profit at ₹305.63 Crore and Revenue at ₹9330.35 Crore

Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024:Eid Parry India announced its Q2 results for the financial year 2024 on 14 Nov, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline grew by 2.99% year-on-year, while profit saw a significant decline of 32.42%. The profit for the quarter stands at ₹305.63 crore against a revenue of ₹9330.35 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Eid Parry India showcased impressive growth, with revenue increasing by 38.29% and profit soaring by 234.64%. This indicates a strong recovery from the preceding quarter despite the annual decline.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.28% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 7.63% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing operational costs.

Operating income for Eid Parry India was reported to be up by 131.51% when compared with the previous quarter, yet it decreased by 11.27% year-over-year, highlighting fluctuations in operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 is reported at ₹17.16, which marks a decrease of 32.57% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced in profitability during this period.

Over the past week, Eid Parry India shares have delivered a return of -8.1%, while the stock has seen a robust 23.79% return over the last six months and a remarkable 40.33% year-to-date performance.

As of now, Eid Parry India has a market capitalization of ₹13,876.87 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹875.5 and a low of ₹471.6, indicating volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Among analysts covering the company, there is a unanimous consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' as of 16 Nov, 2024, suggesting confidence in the company's long-term growth potential.

Eid Parry India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9330.35 6746.79 +38.29% 9059.48 +2.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 250.75 251.46 -0.28% 232.98 +7.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 123.26 116.94 +5.4% 101.24 +21.75% Total Operating Expense 8481.9 6380.31 +32.94% 8103.25 +4.67% Operating Income 848.45 366.48 +131.51% 956.23 -11.27% Net Income Before Taxes 810.93 327.41 +147.68% 1028.68 -21.17% Net Income 305.63 91.33 +234.64% 452.27 -32.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.16 5.13 +234.5% 25.45 -32.57%