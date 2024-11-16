Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 32.42% YoY, Profit at ₹305.63 Crore and Revenue at ₹9330.35 Crore

Eid Parry India reported its Q2 results on 16 Nov, 2024, with a 2.99% YoY increase in revenue but a 32.42% YoY decrease in profit, amounting to 305.63 crore and revenue of 9330.35 crore.

Livemint
Published16 Nov 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024
Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024

Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024:Eid Parry India announced its Q2 results for the financial year 2024 on 14 Nov, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline grew by 2.99% year-on-year, while profit saw a significant decline of 32.42%. The profit for the quarter stands at 305.63 crore against a revenue of 9330.35 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Eid Parry India showcased impressive growth, with revenue increasing by 38.29% and profit soaring by 234.64%. This indicates a strong recovery from the preceding quarter despite the annual decline.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.28% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 7.63% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing operational costs.

Operating income for Eid Parry India was reported to be up by 131.51% when compared with the previous quarter, yet it decreased by 11.27% year-over-year, highlighting fluctuations in operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 is reported at 17.16, which marks a decrease of 32.57% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced in profitability during this period.

Over the past week, Eid Parry India shares have delivered a return of -8.1%, while the stock has seen a robust 23.79% return over the last six months and a remarkable 40.33% year-to-date performance.

As of now, Eid Parry India has a market capitalization of 13,876.87 crore, with a 52-week high of 875.5 and a low of 471.6, indicating volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Among analysts covering the company, there is a unanimous consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' as of 16 Nov, 2024, suggesting confidence in the company's long-term growth potential.

Eid Parry India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9330.356746.79+38.29%9059.48+2.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total250.75251.46-0.28%232.98+7.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization123.26116.94+5.4%101.24+21.75%
Total Operating Expense8481.96380.31+32.94%8103.25+4.67%
Operating Income848.45366.48+131.51%956.23-11.27%
Net Income Before Taxes810.93327.41+147.68%1028.68-21.17%
Net Income305.6391.33+234.64%452.27-32.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.165.13+234.5%25.45-32.57%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹305.63Cr
₹9330.35Cr
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsEid Parry India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 32.42% YoY, Profit at ₹305.63 Crore and Revenue at ₹9330.35 Crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.