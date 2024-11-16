Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 32.42% YoY, Profit at ₹305.63 Crore and Revenue at ₹9330.35 Crore

Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024:Eid Parry India announced its Q2 results for the financial year 2024 on 14 Nov, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline grew by 2.99% year-on-year, while profit saw a significant decline of 32.42%. The profit for the quarter stands at ₹305.63 crore against a revenue of ₹9330.35 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Eid Parry India showcased impressive growth, with revenue increasing by 38.29% and profit soaring by 234.64%. This indicates a strong recovery from the preceding quarter despite the annual decline.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.28% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 7.63% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing operational costs.
Operating income for Eid Parry India was reported to be up by 131.51% when compared with the previous quarter, yet it decreased by 11.27% year-over-year, highlighting fluctuations in operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 is reported at ₹17.16, which marks a decrease of 32.57% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced in profitability during this period.
Over the past week, Eid Parry India shares have delivered a return of -8.1%, while the stock has seen a robust 23.79% return over the last six months and a remarkable 40.33% year-to-date performance.
As of now, Eid Parry India has a market capitalization of ₹13,876.87 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹875.5 and a low of ₹471.6, indicating volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Among analysts covering the company, there is a unanimous consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' as of 16 Nov, 2024, suggesting confidence in the company's long-term growth potential.
Eid Parry India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9330.35
|6746.79
|+38.29%
|9059.48
|+2.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|250.75
|251.46
|-0.28%
|232.98
|+7.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|123.26
|116.94
|+5.4%
|101.24
|+21.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|8481.9
|6380.31
|+32.94%
|8103.25
|+4.67%
|Operating Income
|848.45
|366.48
|+131.51%
|956.23
|-11.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|810.93
|327.41
|+147.68%
|1028.68
|-21.17%
|Net Income
|305.63
|91.33
|+234.64%
|452.27
|-32.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.16
|5.13
|+234.5%
|25.45
|-32.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹305.63Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹9330.35Cr
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.