Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 32.42% YoY, Profit at 305.63 Crore and Revenue at 9330.35 Crore

Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 32.42% YoY, Profit at ₹305.63 Crore and Revenue at ₹9330.35 Crore

Livemint

Eid Parry India reported its Q2 results on 16 Nov, 2024, with a 2.99% YoY increase in revenue but a 32.42% YoY decrease in profit, amounting to 305.63 crore and revenue of 9330.35 crore.

Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024

Eid Parry India Q2 Results 2024:Eid Parry India announced its Q2 results for the financial year 2024 on 14 Nov, revealing a mixed performance. The company's topline grew by 2.99% year-on-year, while profit saw a significant decline of 32.42%. The profit for the quarter stands at 305.63 crore against a revenue of 9330.35 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Eid Parry India showcased impressive growth, with revenue increasing by 38.29% and profit soaring by 234.64%. This indicates a strong recovery from the preceding quarter despite the annual decline.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.28% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 7.63% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing operational costs.

Operating income for Eid Parry India was reported to be up by 131.51% when compared with the previous quarter, yet it decreased by 11.27% year-over-year, highlighting fluctuations in operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 is reported at 17.16, which marks a decrease of 32.57% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced in profitability during this period.

Over the past week, Eid Parry India shares have delivered a return of -8.1%, while the stock has seen a robust 23.79% return over the last six months and a remarkable 40.33% year-to-date performance.

As of now, Eid Parry India has a market capitalization of 13,876.87 crore, with a 52-week high of 875.5 and a low of 471.6, indicating volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Among analysts covering the company, there is a unanimous consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' as of 16 Nov, 2024, suggesting confidence in the company's long-term growth potential.

Eid Parry India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9330.356746.79+38.29%9059.48+2.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total250.75251.46-0.28%232.98+7.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization123.26116.94+5.4%101.24+21.75%
Total Operating Expense8481.96380.31+32.94%8103.25+4.67%
Operating Income848.45366.48+131.51%956.23-11.27%
Net Income Before Taxes810.93327.41+147.68%1028.68-21.17%
Net Income305.6391.33+234.64%452.27-32.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.165.13+234.5%25.45-32.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹305.63Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹9330.35Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

