EIH Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.15% YOY

EIH Q1 Results Live : EIH announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing a 5.71% increase in revenue but an 11.15% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparisons show a significant decline in revenue by 28.97% and a sharp fall in profit by 58.65%.

The company managed to reduce Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 0.91% sequentially, but saw a 17.45% increase year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 65.54% quarter-on-quarter and 19.58% year-on-year for EIH.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at ₹1.49, marking a 9.95% decrease year-on-year.

EIH's stock performance in the market has been volatile, with -9.84% return in the last week, but a strong 11.59% return over the past 6 months and a significant 58.98% Year-to-Date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹24805.07 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹502.2 & ₹205.05 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 07 Aug, 2024 shows 1 Buy rating out of 1 analyst covering EIH, with a consensus recommendation to Buy.

Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring EIH's strategies and performance in the upcoming quarters to assess its financial health and growth prospects.

EIH Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 526.54 741.34 -28.97% 498.1 +5.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 128.81 129.99 -0.91% 109.67 +17.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.38 32.53 +2.61% 31.94 +4.51% Total Operating Expense 427.21 453.12 -5.72% 374.58 +14.05% Operating Income 99.33 288.22 -65.54% 123.52 -19.58% Net Income Before Taxes 133.51 338.13 -60.52% 145.03 -7.94% Net Income 92.19 222.93 -58.65% 103.76 -11.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.49 3.37 -55.58% 1.66 -9.95%