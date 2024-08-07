EIH Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.15% YOY

EIH Q1 Results Live : EIH announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing a 5.71% increase in revenue but an 11.15% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarterly comparisons show a significant decline in revenue by 28.97% and a sharp fall in profit by 58.65%.
The company managed to reduce Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 0.91% sequentially, but saw a 17.45% increase year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, dropping by 65.54% quarter-on-quarter and 19.58% year-on-year for EIH.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at ₹1.49, marking a 9.95% decrease year-on-year.
EIH's stock performance in the market has been volatile, with -9.84% return in the last week, but a strong 11.59% return over the past 6 months and a significant 58.98% Year-to-Date return.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹24805.07 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹502.2 & ₹205.05 respectively.
Analyst coverage as of 07 Aug, 2024 shows 1 Buy rating out of 1 analyst covering EIH, with a consensus recommendation to Buy.
Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring EIH's strategies and performance in the upcoming quarters to assess its financial health and growth prospects.
EIH Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|526.54
|741.34
|-28.97%
|498.1
|+5.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|128.81
|129.99
|-0.91%
|109.67
|+17.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33.38
|32.53
|+2.61%
|31.94
|+4.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|427.21
|453.12
|-5.72%
|374.58
|+14.05%
|Operating Income
|99.33
|288.22
|-65.54%
|123.52
|-19.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|133.51
|338.13
|-60.52%
|145.03
|-7.94%
|Net Income
|92.19
|222.93
|-58.65%
|103.76
|-11.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.49
|3.37
|-55.58%
|1.66
|-9.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹92.19Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹526.54Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar