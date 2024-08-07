Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  EIH Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.15% YOY

EIH Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.15% YOY

Livemint

EIH Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.71% YoY & profit decreased by 11.15% YoY

EIH Q1 Results Live

EIH Q1 Results Live : EIH announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing a 5.71% increase in revenue but an 11.15% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparisons show a significant decline in revenue by 28.97% and a sharp fall in profit by 58.65%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company managed to reduce Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 0.91% sequentially, but saw a 17.45% increase year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 65.54% quarter-on-quarter and 19.58% year-on-year for EIH.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at 1.49, marking a 9.95% decrease year-on-year.

EIH's stock performance in the market has been volatile, with -9.84% return in the last week, but a strong 11.59% return over the past 6 months and a significant 58.98% Year-to-Date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 24805.07 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 502.2 & 205.05 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 07 Aug, 2024 shows 1 Buy rating out of 1 analyst covering EIH, with a consensus recommendation to Buy.

Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring EIH's strategies and performance in the upcoming quarters to assess its financial health and growth prospects.

EIH Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue526.54741.34-28.97%498.1+5.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total128.81129.99-0.91%109.67+17.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.3832.53+2.61%31.94+4.51%
Total Operating Expense427.21453.12-5.72%374.58+14.05%
Operating Income99.33288.22-65.54%123.52-19.58%
Net Income Before Taxes133.51338.13-60.52%145.03-7.94%
Net Income92.19222.93-58.65%103.76-11.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.493.37-55.58%1.66-9.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹92.19Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹526.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.