EIH Q1 Results: Net profit rises 65% on year to ₹103.76 crore1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:42 PM IST
EIH Ltd on Tuesday reported an 65.2% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (profit attributable to owners of EIH Ltd) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹103.76 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹62.82 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 23% from ₹84.37 crore in Q4FY23. EIH shares closed flat at ₹209.85 apiece on BSE.