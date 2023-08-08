EIH Q1 Results: Net profit rises 65% on year to 103.76 crore

Exceptional items in the statement of consolidated financial results, according to the company's exchange filing, include ₹15.48 crore received by EIH Holding Ltd (a step-down subsidiary of the Company) on account of early termination of an agreement with effect from June 30, 2022, for management and operation of The Oberoi, Dubai, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and the year ended March 31, 2023.