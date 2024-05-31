EIH Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 164.23% YOY

EIH Q4 Results Live : EIH, the company in the hospitality sector, announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline witnessed a significant growth of 16.37% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit surged by an impressive 164.23% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a marginal increase of 0.01% and the profit went up by 1.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a quarterly increase of 4.46% and a yearly rise of 12.17%.

Moreover, the operating income witnessed a quarterly growth of 8.09% and an outstanding yearly increase of 138%.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.37, marking a substantial 79.56% increase from the previous year.

EIH's stock performance in the market has been quite volatile, with a -9.24% return in the last week, but impressive returns of 85.41% in the last 6 months and 74.97% year-to-date.

As of 31 May, 2024, EIH has a market capitalization of ₹27300.27 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹502.2 and ₹203.3 respectively.

Among the analysts covering the company, all 1 analyst has provided a Buy rating as of the latest data available on 31 May, 2024, with the consensus recommendation also being to Buy.

EIH Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 741.34 741.26 +0.01% 637.06 +16.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 129.99 124.44 +4.46% 115.89 +12.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.53 33.85 -3.9% 31.71 +2.59% Total Operating Expense 453.12 474.62 -4.53% 515.96 -12.18% Operating Income 288.22 266.64 +8.09% 121.1 +138% Net Income Before Taxes 338.13 303.72 +11.33% 144.56 +133.9% Net Income 222.93 219.3 +1.66% 84.37 +164.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.37 3.8 -11.42% 1.87 +79.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹222.93Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹741.34Cr

