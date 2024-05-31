EIH Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 164.23% YOY

EIH Q4 Results Live : EIH, the company in the hospitality sector, announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline witnessed a significant growth of 16.37% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit surged by an impressive 164.23% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a marginal increase of 0.01% and the profit went up by 1.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a quarterly increase of 4.46% and a yearly rise of 12.17%.
Moreover, the operating income witnessed a quarterly growth of 8.09% and an outstanding yearly increase of 138%.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.37, marking a substantial 79.56% increase from the previous year.
EIH's stock performance in the market has been quite volatile, with a -9.24% return in the last week, but impressive returns of 85.41% in the last 6 months and 74.97% year-to-date.
As of 31 May, 2024, EIH has a market capitalization of ₹27300.27 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹502.2 and ₹203.3 respectively.
Among the analysts covering the company, all 1 analyst has provided a Buy rating as of the latest data available on 31 May, 2024, with the consensus recommendation also being to Buy.
EIH Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|741.34
|741.26
|+0.01%
|637.06
|+16.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|129.99
|124.44
|+4.46%
|115.89
|+12.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.53
|33.85
|-3.9%
|31.71
|+2.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|453.12
|474.62
|-4.53%
|515.96
|-12.18%
|Operating Income
|288.22
|266.64
|+8.09%
|121.1
|+138%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|338.13
|303.72
|+11.33%
|144.56
|+133.9%
|Net Income
|222.93
|219.3
|+1.66%
|84.37
|+164.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.37
|3.8
|-11.42%
|1.87
|+79.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹222.93Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹741.34Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!