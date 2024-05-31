Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  EIH Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 164.23% YOY

EIH Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 164.23% YOY

Livemint

EIH Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.37% YoY & profit increased by 164.23% YoY

EIH Q4 Results Live

EIH Q4 Results Live : EIH, the company in the hospitality sector, announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline witnessed a significant growth of 16.37% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit surged by an impressive 164.23% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a marginal increase of 0.01% and the profit went up by 1.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a quarterly increase of 4.46% and a yearly rise of 12.17%.

Moreover, the operating income witnessed a quarterly growth of 8.09% and an outstanding yearly increase of 138%.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 3.37, marking a substantial 79.56% increase from the previous year.

EIH's stock performance in the market has been quite volatile, with a -9.24% return in the last week, but impressive returns of 85.41% in the last 6 months and 74.97% year-to-date.

As of 31 May, 2024, EIH has a market capitalization of 27300.27 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 502.2 and 203.3 respectively.

Among the analysts covering the company, all 1 analyst has provided a Buy rating as of the latest data available on 31 May, 2024, with the consensus recommendation also being to Buy.

EIH Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue741.34741.26+0.01%637.06+16.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total129.99124.44+4.46%115.89+12.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.5333.85-3.9%31.71+2.59%
Total Operating Expense453.12474.62-4.53%515.96-12.18%
Operating Income288.22266.64+8.09%121.1+138%
Net Income Before Taxes338.13303.72+11.33%144.56+133.9%
Net Income222.93219.3+1.66%84.37+164.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.373.8-11.42%1.87+79.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹222.93Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹741.34Cr

