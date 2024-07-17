Eimco Elecon (India) Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 175.56% YOY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q1 Results Live : Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 59.24% & the profit increased by 175.56% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.3% and the profit decreased by 0.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.06% q-o-q & increased by 40.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.23% q-o-q & increased by 1723.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹25.63 for Q1 which increased by 175.59% Y-o-Y.
Eimco Elecon (India) has delivered 15.62% return in the last 1 week, 79.28% return in last 6 months and 80.78% YTD return.
Currently the Eimco Elecon (India) has a market cap of ₹1668.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2892.4 & ₹699 respectively.
Eimco Elecon (India) Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|69.72
|84.3
|-17.3%
|43.78
|+59.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.91
|13.63
|+2.06%
|9.9
|+40.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.78
|2.08
|-14.36%
|1.74
|+2.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|56.44
|69.67
|-18.99%
|43.05
|+31.09%
|Operating Income
|13.28
|14.63
|-9.23%
|0.73
|+1723.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.36
|19.04
|-3.57%
|5.14
|+256.96%
|Net Income
|14.78
|14.84
|-0.37%
|5.36
|+175.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.63
|25.72
|-0.35%
|9.3
|+175.59%