Eimco Elecon (India) Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 175.56% YOY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 59.24% YoY & profit increased by 175.56% YoY

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Eimco Elecon (India) Q1 Results Live : Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 59.24% & the profit increased by 175.56% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.3% and the profit decreased by 0.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.06% q-o-q & increased by 40.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.23% q-o-q & increased by 1723.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 25.63 for Q1 which increased by 175.59% Y-o-Y.

Eimco Elecon (India) has delivered 15.62% return in the last 1 week, 79.28% return in last 6 months and 80.78% YTD return.

Currently the Eimco Elecon (India) has a market cap of 1668.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2892.4 & 699 respectively.

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue69.7284.3-17.3%43.78+59.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.9113.63+2.06%9.9+40.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.782.08-14.36%1.74+2.17%
Total Operating Expense56.4469.67-18.99%43.05+31.09%
Operating Income13.2814.63-9.23%0.73+1723.59%
Net Income Before Taxes18.3619.04-3.57%5.14+256.96%
Net Income14.7814.84-0.37%5.36+175.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.6325.72-0.35%9.3+175.59%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.78Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.72Cr
