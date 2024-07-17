Eimco Elecon (India) Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 175.56% YOY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q1 Results Live : Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 59.24% & the profit increased by 175.56% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.3% and the profit decreased by 0.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.06% q-o-q & increased by 40.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.23% q-o-q & increased by 1723.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹25.63 for Q1 which increased by 175.59% Y-o-Y.

Eimco Elecon (India) has delivered 15.62% return in the last 1 week, 79.28% return in last 6 months and 80.78% YTD return.

Currently the Eimco Elecon (India) has a market cap of ₹1668.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2892.4 & ₹699 respectively.

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 69.72 84.3 -17.3% 43.78 +59.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.91 13.63 +2.06% 9.9 +40.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.78 2.08 -14.36% 1.74 +2.17% Total Operating Expense 56.44 69.67 -18.99% 43.05 +31.09% Operating Income 13.28 14.63 -9.23% 0.73 +1723.59% Net Income Before Taxes 18.36 19.04 -3.57% 5.14 +256.96% Net Income 14.78 14.84 -0.37% 5.36 +175.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.63 25.72 -0.35% 9.3 +175.59%