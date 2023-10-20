Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 77.04% YOY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 77.04% YOY

Livemint

Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 38.54% YoY & profit increased by 77.04% YoY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 FY24 Results

Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 38.54% & the profit increased by 77.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.75% and the profit increased by 101.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.13% q-o-q & increased by 46.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1412.85% q-o-q & increased by 143.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.72 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 77.11% Y-o-Y.

Eimco Elecon (India) has delivered 33.75% return in the last 1 week, 300.92% return in last 6 months and 312.75% YTD return.

Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) has a market cap of 939.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1680 & 333.55 respectively.

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue51.1243.78+16.75%36.89+38.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.419.9+5.13%7.11+46.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.781.74+2.01%1.9-6.27%
Total Operating Expense40.143.05-6.86%32.37+23.88%
Operating Income11.020.73+1412.85%4.53+143.4%
Net Income Before Taxes14.095.14+173.97%7.91+78.22%
Net Income10.85.36+101.28%6.1+77.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.729.3+101.29%10.57+77.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.8Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹51.12Cr

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:50 AM IST
