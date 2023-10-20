Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 77.04% YOY
Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 38.54% YoY & profit increased by 77.04% YoY
Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 38.54% & the profit increased by 77.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.75% and the profit increased by 101.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.13% q-o-q & increased by 46.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1412.85% q-o-q & increased by 143.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹18.72 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 77.11% Y-o-Y.
Eimco Elecon (India) has delivered 33.75% return in the last 1 week, 300.92% return in last 6 months and 312.75% YTD return.
Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) has a market cap of ₹939.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1680 & ₹333.55 respectively.
Eimco Elecon (India) Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|51.12
|43.78
|+16.75%
|36.89
|+38.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.41
|9.9
|+5.13%
|7.11
|+46.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.78
|1.74
|+2.01%
|1.9
|-6.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|40.1
|43.05
|-6.86%
|32.37
|+23.88%
|Operating Income
|11.02
|0.73
|+1412.85%
|4.53
|+143.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.09
|5.14
|+173.97%
|7.91
|+78.22%
|Net Income
|10.8
|5.36
|+101.28%
|6.1
|+77.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.72
|9.3
|+101.29%
|10.57
|+77.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.8Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹51.12Cr
