Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 77.04% YOY

Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 38.54% & the profit increased by 77.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.75% and the profit increased by 101.28%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.13% q-o-q & increased by 46.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1412.85% q-o-q & increased by 143.4% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹18.72 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 77.11% Y-o-Y.

Eimco Elecon (India) has delivered 33.75% return in the last 1 week, 300.92% return in last 6 months and 312.75% YTD return.

Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) has a market cap of ₹939.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1680 & ₹333.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 51.12 43.78 +16.75% 36.89 +38.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.41 9.9 +5.13% 7.11 +46.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.78 1.74 +2.01% 1.9 -6.27% Total Operating Expense 40.1 43.05 -6.86% 32.37 +23.88% Operating Income 11.02 0.73 +1412.85% 4.53 +143.4% Net Income Before Taxes 14.09 5.14 +173.97% 7.91 +78.22% Net Income 10.8 5.36 +101.28% 6.1 +77.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.72 9.3 +101.29% 10.57 +77.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.8Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹51.12Cr

