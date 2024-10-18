Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.97% YoY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 30.35% YoY & profit increased by 20.97% YoY.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live
Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live

Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live : Eimco Elecon (India) announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, reporting a significant year-on-year increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 30.35%, while profit rose by 20.97% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when comparing the current quarter to the previous one, Eimco Elecon experienced a decline in revenue by 4.44% and a decrease in profit by 11.64%. This indicates potential challenges in sustaining growth momentum in the short term.

The company reported a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 11.72% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 17.96% year-on-year. This mixed performance in expenses reflects strategic cost management amid fluctuating revenue.

Operating income also saw a slight decrease of 0.33% from the previous quarter, although it increased by 20.14% year-on-year, showcasing resilience in the company's core operations.

Eimco Elecon's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 22.64, marking a 20.94% increase year-on-year. This growth indicates strong profitability despite the quarterly declines.

Investors have responded positively to the company's overall performance, as Eimco Elecon has delivered a 1.36% return in the last week, a remarkable 67.22% return over the past six months, and an impressive 92% year-to-date return.

Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) holds a market capitalization of 1771.96 Cr, with a 52-week high of 3499 and a low of 1268.5, reflecting the stock's volatility and growth potential in the market.

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue66.6369.72-4.44%51.12+30.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.2813.91-11.72%10.41+17.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.861.78+4.42%1.78+4.58%
Total Operating Expense53.3956.44-5.4%40.1+33.15%
Operating Income13.2413.28-0.33%11.02+20.14%
Net Income Before Taxes19.2118.36+4.62%14.09+36.31%
Net Income13.0614.78-11.64%10.8+20.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.6425.63-11.67%18.72+20.94%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹13.06Cr
₹66.63Cr
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsEimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.97% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    544.10
    11:16 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    15.3 (2.89%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.45
    11:16 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    1.1 (0.72%)

    Tata Motors share price

    907.85
    11:16 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    16.15 (1.81%)

    Tata Power share price

    451.70
    11:16 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,978.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    39.1 (2.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,038.60
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -362.9 (-5.67%)

    Infosys share price

    1,881.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -87.7 (-4.45%)

    Tanla Platforms share price

    820.65
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-4.29%)

    360 One Wam share price

    1,060.95
    11:04 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -46.3 (-4.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,192.05
    11:08 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    67.55 (6.01%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,922.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    131.2 (4.7%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,429.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    189.45 (4.47%)

    Pidilite Industries share price

    3,291.10
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    136.35 (4.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.