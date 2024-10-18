Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.97% YoY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live : Eimco Elecon (India) announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, reporting a significant year-on-year increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 30.35%, while profit rose by 20.97% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when comparing the current quarter to the previous one, Eimco Elecon experienced a decline in revenue by 4.44% and a decrease in profit by 11.64%. This indicates potential challenges in sustaining growth momentum in the short term.
The company reported a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 11.72% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 17.96% year-on-year. This mixed performance in expenses reflects strategic cost management amid fluctuating revenue.
Operating income also saw a slight decrease of 0.33% from the previous quarter, although it increased by 20.14% year-on-year, showcasing resilience in the company's core operations.
Eimco Elecon's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹22.64, marking a 20.94% increase year-on-year. This growth indicates strong profitability despite the quarterly declines.
Investors have responded positively to the company's overall performance, as Eimco Elecon has delivered a 1.36% return in the last week, a remarkable 67.22% return over the past six months, and an impressive 92% year-to-date return.
Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) holds a market capitalization of ₹1771.96 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3499 and a low of ₹1268.5, reflecting the stock's volatility and growth potential in the market.
Eimco Elecon (India) Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|66.63
|69.72
|-4.44%
|51.12
|+30.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.28
|13.91
|-11.72%
|10.41
|+17.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.86
|1.78
|+4.42%
|1.78
|+4.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|53.39
|56.44
|-5.4%
|40.1
|+33.15%
|Operating Income
|13.24
|13.28
|-0.33%
|11.02
|+20.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.21
|18.36
|+4.62%
|14.09
|+36.31%
|Net Income
|13.06
|14.78
|-11.64%
|10.8
|+20.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.64
|25.63
|-11.67%
|18.72
|+20.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.06Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹66.63Cr
