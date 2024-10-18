Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.97% YoY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.97% YoY

Livemint

Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 30.35% YoY & profit increased by 20.97% YoY.

Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live

Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live : Eimco Elecon (India) announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, reporting a significant year-on-year increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 30.35%, while profit rose by 20.97% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when comparing the current quarter to the previous one, Eimco Elecon experienced a decline in revenue by 4.44% and a decrease in profit by 11.64%. This indicates potential challenges in sustaining growth momentum in the short term.

The company reported a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 11.72% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 17.96% year-on-year. This mixed performance in expenses reflects strategic cost management amid fluctuating revenue.

Operating income also saw a slight decrease of 0.33% from the previous quarter, although it increased by 20.14% year-on-year, showcasing resilience in the company's core operations.

Eimco Elecon's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 22.64, marking a 20.94% increase year-on-year. This growth indicates strong profitability despite the quarterly declines.

Investors have responded positively to the company's overall performance, as Eimco Elecon has delivered a 1.36% return in the last week, a remarkable 67.22% return over the past six months, and an impressive 92% year-to-date return.

Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) holds a market capitalization of 1771.96 Cr, with a 52-week high of 3499 and a low of 1268.5, reflecting the stock's volatility and growth potential in the market.

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue66.6369.72-4.44%51.12+30.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.2813.91-11.72%10.41+17.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.861.78+4.42%1.78+4.58%
Total Operating Expense53.3956.44-5.4%40.1+33.15%
Operating Income13.2413.28-0.33%11.02+20.14%
Net Income Before Taxes19.2118.36+4.62%14.09+36.31%
Net Income13.0614.78-11.64%10.8+20.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.6425.63-11.67%18.72+20.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.06Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹66.63Cr

