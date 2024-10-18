Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.97% YoY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q2 Results Live : Eimco Elecon (India) announced its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, reporting a significant year-on-year increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 30.35%, while profit rose by 20.97% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when comparing the current quarter to the previous one, Eimco Elecon experienced a decline in revenue by 4.44% and a decrease in profit by 11.64%. This indicates potential challenges in sustaining growth momentum in the short term.

The company reported a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which declined by 11.72% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 17.96% year-on-year. This mixed performance in expenses reflects strategic cost management amid fluctuating revenue.

Operating income also saw a slight decrease of 0.33% from the previous quarter, although it increased by 20.14% year-on-year, showcasing resilience in the company's core operations.

Eimco Elecon's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹22.64, marking a 20.94% increase year-on-year. This growth indicates strong profitability despite the quarterly declines.

Investors have responded positively to the company's overall performance, as Eimco Elecon has delivered a 1.36% return in the last week, a remarkable 67.22% return over the past six months, and an impressive 92% year-to-date return.

Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) holds a market capitalization of ₹1771.96 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3499 and a low of ₹1268.5, reflecting the stock's volatility and growth potential in the market.

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 66.63 69.72 -4.44% 51.12 +30.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.28 13.91 -11.72% 10.41 +17.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.86 1.78 +4.42% 1.78 +4.58% Total Operating Expense 53.39 56.44 -5.4% 40.1 +33.15% Operating Income 13.24 13.28 -0.33% 11.02 +20.14% Net Income Before Taxes 19.21 18.36 +4.62% 14.09 +36.31% Net Income 13.06 14.78 -11.64% 10.8 +20.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.64 25.63 -11.67% 18.72 +20.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.06Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹66.63Cr

