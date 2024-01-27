Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.69% YoY

Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 26.67% & the profit increased by 53.69% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.61% and the profit decreased by 30.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.16% q-o-q & increased by 13.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 45.29% q-o-q & increased by 55.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹13.08 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 53.42% Y-o-Y.

Eimco Elecon (India) has delivered -13.23% return in the last 1 week, 81.59% return in the last 6 months, and -12.58% YTD return.

Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) has a market cap of ₹806.85 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1897.8 & ₹333.55 respectively.

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 48.25 51.12 -5.61% 38.09 +26.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.04 10.41 -13.16% 7.95 +13.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.86 1.78 +4.39% 1.94 -4.05% Total Operating Expense 42.22 40.1 +5.29% 34.2 +23.45% Operating Income 6.03 11.02 -45.29% 3.89 +55.05% Net Income Before Taxes 9.8 14.09 -30.45% 6.78 +44.68% Net Income 7.55 10.8 -30.1% 4.91 +53.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.08 18.72 -30.13% 8.53 +53.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.55Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹48.25Cr

