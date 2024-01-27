Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.69% YoY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.69% YoY

Livemint

Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 26.67% YoY & Profit Increased by 53.69% YoY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live

Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 26.67% & the profit increased by 53.69% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.61% and the profit decreased by 30.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.16% q-o-q & increased by 13.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 45.29% q-o-q & increased by 55.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.08 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 53.42% Y-o-Y.

Eimco Elecon (India) has delivered -13.23% return in the last 1 week, 81.59% return in the last 6 months, and -12.58% YTD return.

Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) has a market cap of 806.85 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1897.8 & 333.55 respectively.

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue48.2551.12-5.61%38.09+26.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.0410.41-13.16%7.95+13.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.861.78+4.39%1.94-4.05%
Total Operating Expense42.2240.1+5.29%34.2+23.45%
Operating Income6.0311.02-45.29%3.89+55.05%
Net Income Before Taxes9.814.09-30.45%6.78+44.68%
Net Income7.5510.8-30.1%4.91+53.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.0818.72-30.13%8.53+53.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.55Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹48.25Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.