Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.69% YoY

Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 26.67% & the profit increased by 53.69% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.61% and the profit decreased by 30.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.16% q-o-q & increased by 13.64% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 45.29% q-o-q & increased by 55.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.08 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 53.42% Y-o-Y.
Eimco Elecon (India) has delivered -13.23% return in the last 1 week, 81.59% return in the last 6 months, and -12.58% YTD return.
Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) has a market cap of ₹806.85 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1897.8 & ₹333.55 respectively.
Eimco Elecon (India) Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|48.25
|51.12
|-5.61%
|38.09
|+26.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.04
|10.41
|-13.16%
|7.95
|+13.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.86
|1.78
|+4.39%
|1.94
|-4.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|42.22
|40.1
|+5.29%
|34.2
|+23.45%
|Operating Income
|6.03
|11.02
|-45.29%
|3.89
|+55.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.8
|14.09
|-30.45%
|6.78
|+44.68%
|Net Income
|7.55
|10.8
|-30.1%
|4.91
|+53.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.08
|18.72
|-30.13%
|8.53
|+53.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.55Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹48.25Cr
