Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 18.01% YOY

Livemint

Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 Results 2025:Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, reporting a challenging quarter with a profit decline of 18.01% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at 6.19 crore, while revenue decreased by 4.99% to 45.84 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Eimco Elecon's revenue experienced a significant decline of 31.2%, with profit plummeting by 52.6%. This downturn highlights the ongoing struggles the company is facing in the current economic landscape.

Despite a decrease in profit, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 18.4% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 10.84% year-over-year, indicating cost management efforts amidst revenue pressures.

The operating income also showed a stark decline, down by 57.18% quarter-over-quarter and 5.97% year-over-year, reflecting the overall challenging environment for the company.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 10.73, marking a decrease of 17.97% year-over-year, further indicating the financial challenges ahead.

Eimco Elecon (India) has seen a return of -4.57% in the last week, -40.79% over the last six months, and -7.17% year-to-date, reflecting a broader trend of decreased investor confidence.

Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) holds a market capitalization of 1089.48 Cr, with a 52-week high of 3499 and a low of 1268.5, indicating significant volatility in its share price.

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue45.8466.63-31.2%48.25-4.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.0212.28-18.4%9.04+10.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.181.86+17.2%1.86+17.2%
Total Operating Expense40.1753.39-24.76%42.22-4.86%
Operating Income5.6713.24-57.18%6.03-5.97%
Net Income Before Taxes8.3519.21-56.53%9.8-14.8%
Net Income6.1913.06-52.6%7.55-18.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.7322.64-52.61%13.08-17.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹45.84Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

