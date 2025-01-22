Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 18.01% YOY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 4.99% YoY & profit decreased by 18.01% YoY, profit at ₹ 6.19 crore and revenue at ₹ 45.84 crore.

Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 Results 2025:Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, reporting a challenging quarter with a profit decline of 18.01% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at ₹6.19 crore, while revenue decreased by 4.99% to ₹45.84 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Eimco Elecon's revenue experienced a significant decline of 31.2%, with profit plummeting by 52.6%. This downturn highlights the ongoing struggles the company is facing in the current economic landscape.

Despite a decrease in profit, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 18.4% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 10.84% year-over-year, indicating cost management efforts amidst revenue pressures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also showed a stark decline, down by 57.18% quarter-over-quarter and 5.97% year-over-year, reflecting the overall challenging environment for the company.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹10.73, marking a decrease of 17.97% year-over-year, further indicating the financial challenges ahead.

Eimco Elecon (India) has seen a return of -4.57% in the last week, -40.79% over the last six months, and -7.17% year-to-date, reflecting a broader trend of decreased investor confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) holds a market capitalization of ₹1089.48 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3499 and a low of ₹1268.5, indicating significant volatility in its share price.

Eimco Elecon (India) Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 45.84 66.63 -31.2% 48.25 -4.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.02 12.28 -18.4% 9.04 +10.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.18 1.86 +17.2% 1.86 +17.2% Total Operating Expense 40.17 53.39 -24.76% 42.22 -4.86% Operating Income 5.67 13.24 -57.18% 6.03 -5.97% Net Income Before Taxes 8.35 19.21 -56.53% 9.8 -14.8% Net Income 6.19 13.06 -52.6% 7.55 -18.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.73 22.64 -52.61% 13.08 -17.97%

