Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 18.01% YOY

Eimco Elecon (India) Q3 Results 2025:Eimco Elecon (India) declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, reporting a challenging quarter with a profit decline of 18.01% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at ₹6.19 crore, while revenue decreased by 4.99% to ₹45.84 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Eimco Elecon's revenue experienced a significant decline of 31.2%, with profit plummeting by 52.6%. This downturn highlights the ongoing struggles the company is facing in the current economic landscape.
Despite a decrease in profit, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 18.4% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 10.84% year-over-year, indicating cost management efforts amidst revenue pressures.
The operating income also showed a stark decline, down by 57.18% quarter-over-quarter and 5.97% year-over-year, reflecting the overall challenging environment for the company.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹10.73, marking a decrease of 17.97% year-over-year, further indicating the financial challenges ahead.
Eimco Elecon (India) has seen a return of -4.57% in the last week, -40.79% over the last six months, and -7.17% year-to-date, reflecting a broader trend of decreased investor confidence.
Currently, Eimco Elecon (India) holds a market capitalization of ₹1089.48 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3499 and a low of ₹1268.5, indicating significant volatility in its share price.
Eimco Elecon (India) Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|45.84
|66.63
|-31.2%
|48.25
|-4.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.02
|12.28
|-18.4%
|9.04
|+10.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.18
|1.86
|+17.2%
|1.86
|+17.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|40.17
|53.39
|-24.76%
|42.22
|-4.86%
|Operating Income
|5.67
|13.24
|-57.18%
|6.03
|-5.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.35
|19.21
|-56.53%
|9.8
|-14.8%
|Net Income
|6.19
|13.06
|-52.6%
|7.55
|-18.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.73
|22.64
|-52.61%
|13.08
|-17.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹45.84Cr
