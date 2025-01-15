Ekansh Concepts Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 76.26% YOY, loss at ₹2.04 crore and revenue at ₹4.82 crore

Ekansh Concepts Q3 Results 2025:Ekansh Concepts declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 46.18% & the loss decreased by 76.26% YoY. Loss at ₹2.04 crore and revenue at ₹4.82 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 73.02% and the loss increased by 208.83%. Despite these challenges, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.65% q-o-q & decreased by 9.12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 70.41% q-o-q & increased by 72.99% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-1.35 for Q3 which increased by 76.36% Y-o-Y.
Ekansh Concepts has delivered -7.33% return in the last 1 week, 190.28% return in last 6 months and -5.19% YTD return.
Currently, Ekansh Concepts has a market cap of ₹207.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹156.75 & ₹41.56 respectively.
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.82
|17.87
|-73.02%
|8.96
|-46.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.87
|4.33
|-10.65%
|4.26
|-9.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.25%
|0.05
|-15.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.96
|19.12
|-63.6%
|16.87
|-58.76%
|Operating Income
|-2.14
|-1.26
|-70.41%
|-7.92
|+72.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.41
|2.12
|-214.07%
|-8.34
|+71.05%
|Net Income
|-2.04
|1.87
|-208.83%
|-8.59
|+76.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.35
|1.24
|-208.87%
|-5.71
|+76.36%
