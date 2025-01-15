Ekansh Concepts Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 76.26% YOY, loss at ₹2.04 crore and revenue at ₹4.82 crore

Ekansh Concepts Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 46.18% YoY & loss decreased by 76.26% YoY, loss at ₹ 2.04 crore and revenue at ₹ 4.82 crore

Ekansh Concepts Q3 Results 2025:Ekansh Concepts declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 46.18% & the loss decreased by 76.26% YoY. Loss at ₹2.04 crore and revenue at ₹4.82 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 73.02% and the loss increased by 208.83%. Despite these challenges, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.65% q-o-q & decreased by 9.12% Y-o-Y.

Ekansh Concepts Q3 Results {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 70.41% q-o-q & increased by 72.99% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-1.35 for Q3 which increased by 76.36% Y-o-Y.

Ekansh Concepts has delivered -7.33% return in the last 1 week, 190.28% return in last 6 months and -5.19% YTD return.

Currently, Ekansh Concepts has a market cap of ₹207.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹156.75 & ₹41.56 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ekansh Concepts Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.82 17.87 -73.02% 8.96 -46.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.87 4.33 -10.65% 4.26 -9.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 -0.25% 0.05 -15.69% Total Operating Expense 6.96 19.12 -63.6% 16.87 -58.76% Operating Income -2.14 -1.26 -70.41% -7.92 +72.99% Net Income Before Taxes -2.41 2.12 -214.07% -8.34 +71.05% Net Income -2.04 1.87 -208.83% -8.59 +76.26% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.35 1.24 -208.87% -5.71 +76.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.04Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹4.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.