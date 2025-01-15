Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ekansh Concepts Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 76.26% YOY, loss at 2.04 crore and revenue at 4.82 crore

Ekansh Concepts Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 76.26% YOY, loss at ₹2.04 crore and revenue at ₹4.82 crore

Ekansh Concepts Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025

Ekansh Concepts Q3 Results 2025:Ekansh Concepts declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 46.18% & the loss decreased by 76.26% YoY. Loss at 2.04 crore and revenue at 4.82 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 73.02% and the loss increased by 208.83%. Despite these challenges, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.65% q-o-q & decreased by 9.12% Y-o-Y.

Ekansh Concepts Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 70.41% q-o-q & increased by 72.99% Y-o-Y. The EPS is -1.35 for Q3 which increased by 76.36% Y-o-Y.

Ekansh Concepts has delivered -7.33% return in the last 1 week, 190.28% return in last 6 months and -5.19% YTD return.

Currently, Ekansh Concepts has a market cap of 207.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 156.75 & 41.56 respectively.

Ekansh Concepts Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.8217.87-73.02%8.96-46.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.874.33-10.65%4.26-9.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-0.25%0.05-15.69%
Total Operating Expense6.9619.12-63.6%16.87-58.76%
Operating Income-2.14-1.26-70.41%-7.92+72.99%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.412.12-214.07%-8.34+71.05%
Net Income-2.041.87-208.83%-8.59+76.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.351.24-208.87%-5.71+76.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.04Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.82Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

